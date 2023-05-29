Lisa Rinna is a fashion superstar in daring black mini dress

Lisa Rinna has always impressed us with her daring selection of outfits, but the former Real Housewives star completely stole the show over the weekend when she posed in a daring black mini dress.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 59-year-old looked incredibly in a saucy snap where she donned the stylish item that highlighted her incredibly toned legs. Her sizzling item resembled a bodice as she posed with a bottle of fragrance, before a second snap saw her wearing a feathered coat alongside a pair of sky-high green platforms as she relaxed by the side of an opulent bathtub.

Lisa was posing for CR Fashion Bank, a brand that promises "style, culture, and inspiration with a provocative spirit," and she certainly achieved that with her eye-catching set of photos.

Earlier in the month, the popular star shared a photo from the night before where she attended a glamorous event and she was determined to steal the show in the most incredible mini-dress.

The tiny item barely covered her legs, and showcased how toned her pins were as she added a leather hat, oversized suit jacket to her ensemble. She finished the outfit off with a pair of sky-high heels and an expensive choker.It was her neckwear that commanded the attention in her caption, with Lisa sharing: "About last night, wearing a very pricy @louisvuitton choker," alongside a starstruck emoji.

Fans were left awestruck with the stunning photo as one enthused: "Your reinvention since leaving RHOBH is to be applauded. How to stay relevant and happy is to he celebrated," and a second added: "Love love love the look!!!! One of your best!"

Lisa looked sensational in her look

A third commented: "'Oh honey…you're a model!' Samantha / Sex and the City," while a fourth posted: "You're always looking beautiful and always entertaining to watch! Much love for you!"

Plenty of others were left speechless by the show-stopping photo sharing strings of flame and heart-eye emojis.

The star had several daring looks to show off

Lisa, 59, is known for breaking social media with her sizzling shots and earlier in the year she blew her Instagram followers away in a stylish swimsuit.

The reality TV star decided to partake in a small throwback as she shared a sizzling black-and-white photograph of herself in a slinky swimsuit. Lisa had adopted a sultry pose for the snap, resting her head on one of her hands and bringing her never-ending legs close in to her body as she stared down the lens of the camera.

Her stylish swimsuit looked positively ravishing on her, as she styled her hair back in a ponytail. Although the star is known for her humorous captions, this time she decided to let the image do all the talking as she shared no words alongside it.

