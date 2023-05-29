Kylie Minogue is a vixen in daring figure-hugging ensemble as she shares incredible news

Kylie Minogue completely stole the show over the weekend when she attended the Monaco Grand Prix, with her eye-catching all-white ensemble, chanelling Red Bull boss Christian Horner's wife, Geri Horner.

The 'Padam Padam' singer looked sensational in a flirty white dress that she added a stylish oversized pair of sunglasses to. In a video, which you can see below, the star ended up receiving an incredible honour while out at the Grand Prix, and she couldn't have been prouder, sharing her surprise. Although her clip didn't give a look at her footwear, it did reveal that she wore several silver and pink bracelets, while wearing her gorgeous blonde locks loose.

WATCH: Kylie Minogue marks major achievement in figure-hugging white ensemble

In a caption to the post, she enthused: "WHAT??? LOVERS!!! Padam Padam is Number One on The Big Top 40! Thank you, THANK YOU!!!" she added a series of heart emojis and a face sticking its tongue out.

Fans were quick to react to Kylie's amazing news as fellow singer Kim Petras said: "Too deserved," and Red Bull Racing added: "Let's gooooo!! Padam Padam on REPEAT," and a third commented: "I'm so happy for you, those ageist people who say a 55 woman is too old to slay can just kiss your [expletive]."

A fourth penned: "Well deserved, the song saved pop music in 2023," and a fifth shared: "And this is just the beggining Min, we are SO ready for TENSION and maybe for a world tour."

'Padam Padam' has been a global hit, prompting a wave of internet memes and various dance challenges on TikTok, and all throughout her promotion for the single, Kylie has sizzled in every single look.

Kylie was thrilled with the honour

Last week, Kylie shared a billboard that featured her and highlighted her latest single. The Australian pop icon has been donning some sensual looks for her latest release, but the billboard featured her most daring yet with a red-hot mini dress.

For the photo, the 55-year-old had flung herself back onto a bed covered with a green sheet, while wearing the eye-catching number and allowing her blonde hair cascaded back behind her.

Kylie matched her sky-high heels to the fiery dress as she lounged, and she was incredibly enthusiastic about her new billboard in her caption. "I'm in Leicester Square," she wrote alongside the sparkle emoji. "THANK YOU @spotifyuk," she finished the post, adding two red heart emojis.

The star announced her album earlier in the month in the most daring way possible as she glistened like a sci-fi alien and flashed different shades of deep blue, green and red. The singer appeared to be nude, as she flashed her bare shoulders in the post, while holding a diamond up to her eye.

Kylie sizzled for her promotional campaign

The scene then shifted to an alien planet with a sun rising as Kylie revealed the titles of the album, which includes the song she recently released with Dutch DJ Oliver Heldens, '10 Out of 10'.

The star revealed that her new album would be coming on sale on 22 September, and teased the first single, 'Padam Padam'. Other tracks on the record include 'Hold On To Now', 'Things We Do For Love', 'One More Time', 'You Still Get Me High', 'Hands', 'Green Light', 'Vegas High', 'Story' and the track that lends its name to the album, 'Tension'.

Alongside heart and diamond emojis, Kylie said: "Baby break the tension ….. my brand new album TENSION will be yours on 22nd September! The first single PADAM PADAM is coming soon!"

The star's 2.4 million followers got incredibly excited at the prospect of new music from Kylie as one enthused: "Wetting myself with the tension of it all!" and a second added: "AHHH!!! You better do a joint tour of this and Disco!"

See some of Kylie's best looks below...

© Getty Kylie Minogue on American Idol

© Karwai Tang Red always suits Kylie

Kylie has the best poses

