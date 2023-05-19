Lisa Rinna, 59, turns heads in see-through catsuit that needs to be seen

The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills star stunned in a look which also featured her very own Rinna Beauty brand

Lisa Rinna stunned in yet another gorgeous look as she stepped out on Thursday evening to host an exclusive LA-based event. The 59-year-old took to the beach-side party in a head to toe black Versace catsuit with figure-hugging see through stripe details which set the tone for what looks to have been a fashionable Lisa-loving evening all round.

The party, organized by LA's Angeleno lifestyle magazine, was described by the company as "invite only" on their Instagram story, and hosted in Santa Monica at the Shutters on the Beach hotel. "We are just excited as you are to have @rinnabeauty at Splash Into Wellness this Thursday, May 18th at Shutters on the Beach," the Modern Luxury affiliated title captioned a post on Tuesday.

© Lisa Rinna on Instagram The actress enjoying her look on Thursday

Meanwhile, Lisa took to her own Instagram story to share some behind the scenes snaps of her time at the event, and to offer fans several chances to marvel at how gorgeous she looked in the Versace look. The former Days of Our Lives star also celebrated in one back of the car selfie that she was wearing some of her own brand of makeup, specifically the Heidi nude lip kit.

MORE: Lisa Rinna, 59, puts on a leggy display in seriously plunging playsuit that will turn your head

© Lisa Rinna on Instagram The star on her way to the beach-side party

According to Lisa Beauty's website, the Heidi kit creates a "fierce" look for someone who "lives on the wild side" suggesting the actress was going all out for her fun evening out at the Santa Monica location. In later photos, it was obvious that Thursday's gathering offered the star other opportunities to celebrate her Rinna brand too, as she posed for photos beaming with some bottles of her own brand wines before also posing later with more of her beauty products.

SEE: Lisa Rinna, 59, makes surprising confession about her age

© Lisa Rinna on Instagram The Real Housewives star celebrating her wine collection near the beach

In one photo shared by Lisa, Emmy-winning actress Eva LaRue could also be seen trying on some of Lisa's makeup range which was being offered for testing at the gathering. The Melrose Place actress also added a sweet credit to her stylist, Danyul Brown, via her Instagram story.

READ: Lisa Rinna makes hilarious reference to VMAs with recurring gag

© Lisa Rinna on Instagram Lisa showing off her party look

Back in mid-April, the British-born celeb fashion expert celebrated another of the looks which he styled for Lisa in order for her to attend a PAPER cover party which was in honor of a photoshoot she'd done with the magazine.

"Styled by me. @lisarinna wears @richardquinn to the @papermagazine party in honour of our incredible shoot," Danyul wrote alongside an image of Lisa at the party in a stunning blue sparkly pantsuit. "MOTHER PAID A VISIT!" the magazine captioned their own post which celebrated that evening on their Instagram account.

Lisa is certainly no stranger to wowing fans and the industry alike with her looks. The Real Housewives star recently went all the way for her Super Magazine photoshoot. In a tribute to the renowned photography of Richard Avedon on what would've been his 100th birthday, and she opted for the more risqué route, posing for the cover in nothing but a pair of black leather gloves and some jewelry, sporting chains, rings, and earrings as her hands covered her up, head-to-toe Chrome Hearts.

WATCH: Lisa Rinna's stunning swimsuit moment on vacation

The 59-year-old was quickly inundated with a barrage of stunned praise from her followers, with many simply dropping flame emojis and one writing: "Leaves housewives and becomes a fashion icon – hustle on!!!"

DISCOVER: Lisa Rinna is a proud mom as she shares daughter's latest milestone

More photos from Thursday night's event...

© Angeleno Magazine on Insatgram Lisa arriving at the exclusive event in Santa Monica

© Angeleno magazine on Instagram The lifestyle brand went all in with the Lisa themed goodies

© Lisa Rinna on Instagram Eva LaRue tries out some of Lisa's range of products

© Lisa Rinna on Instagram The actress stunned in her head to toe Versace look

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.