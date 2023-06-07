Lady Gaga's tattooed body is out of this world - see photos

Lady Gaga often shares glimpses of her deeply personal and stunning collection of tattoos. As intriguing as the artist herself, each of her twenty-four tattoos hold a unique and often profound meaning.

Before she evolved into the decorated diva we adore today, Lady Gaga made an intriguing pact with her father - her tattoos would be confined to the left side of her body. "He asked that I remain, on one side, slightly normal," she shared in a conversation with Rolling Stone.

Her father perceives her right side as her 'Marilyn Monroe' side and her left side as her 'Iggy Pop' side. From floral designs to heartfelt tributes, let's delve into Gaga's fascinating inky journey.

EXCLUSIVE: Lady Gaga's mother Cynthia Germanotta: 'Why it's cool to be kind'

Lady Gaga showcases her trumpet tattoo

A trumpet as seen in her one of her social media posts, designed by her friend and collaborator Tony Bennett, graces the inside of her right bicep, a marker of their musical bond.

Her ardent fans, the Little Monsters, have a place of honor as well, with a massive paw under her left armpit. “It's the Monster Paw, the symbol of my fans... I cherish it for its meaning, the loyalty, devotion, and strength we share," Gaga revealed.

To commemorate a decade of the Haus of Gaga, the creative team behind her signature looks, the word "Haus" is etched on her left arm. A perfect blend of personal sentiment and professional achievement, each of Gaga's tattoos uniquely contributes to her exceptional persona, a testament to her creative spirit and fierce individuality.

READ: Lady Gaga featured in HELLO!'s 2021 Kind List

© Allen Berezovsky Lady Gaga has over 24 tattoos

In 2006, Gaga chose a peace sign for her left wrist, a symbol of her admiration for the legendary John Lennon. She revealed the depth of this connection during her acceptance speech for the LennonOno Grant For Peace in 2012, pledging to "commit myself to breeding compassion from my voice.”

The swirl of roses tattooed on her lower back in 2008 is a beautiful blend with her earlier treble clef tattoo, masterfully created by celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D. A cluster of three daisies on her left shoulder followed, believed to reflect Gaga's affection for the flower.

© David Livingston Lady Gaga's tattoo on her left wrist

The words "Tokyo Love" emblazoned on her left shoulder signify an impactful bond formed with Japanese photographer Nobuyoshi Araki during a collaborative visit to Japan in 2009. The Rainer Maria Rilke quote she carries, a testament to her passion for writing, is a cherished imprint from the same journey.

A poignant tribute to her aunt, Joanne Stefani Germanotta, is etched in the form of the date "12/18/1974" tucked within her Rilke quote. Joanne's early passing from lupus deeply affected Gaga and her family, with Gaga expressing, "What I know of Joanne is what she left behind, which was a lot of loss and a lot of tragedy in my family.”

In homage to her father, Joe Germanotta, a 'dad' inside a heart adorns her body, a mark of gratitude for his successful heart surgery in 2009. A mystical unicorn, inscribed with lyrics from her 2010 song, "Born This Way," stands tall on her left thigh, manifesting her childhood infatuation with My Little Ponies and their inherent magical charm.

Her tattoos reveal not just personal narratives, but also a trail of her successful career. The title of her 2012 album "Artpop," inked on her left wrist, was debuted on Instagram with the note, "New ink new album." An anchor beneath her left armpit, inked during her "Born This Way" tour, was believed to be a token of her relationship with then-boyfriend Taylor Kinney.

© Marc Piasecki Gaga has a David Bowie tattoo

Moving on to the less-visible tattoos, a cherub nestles on the back of Gaga's neck, a nod to her Italian heritage, inked during her Fame fragrance launch at the Guggenheim Museum in 2012. A tribute to Rio de Janeiro rests on the left side of her neck, showcasing the power of music in uniting people from diverse backgrounds.

Her sister Natali, affectionately known as "Mouse," is honored with a cartoon mouse holding a sewing needle and thread on the back of her left arm. Natali's love for fashion design is beautifully encapsulated in this unique design.

© ODD ANDERSEN Lady Gaga shows one of her tattoos as she arrives at the Ritz Carlton hotel

In a fitting tribute to David Bowie, a portrait of the iconic performer adorns her left hip, a heartfelt homage to a true artist who deeply influenced her. Further, she carries a symbol of solidarity, designed by Jackie Lin, a sexual assault survivor, on her left shoulder, a testament to her activism and advocacy for survivors.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.