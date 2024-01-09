Lady Gaga is all legs in new photos as she drives fans wild with look inside her crowded studio

Lady Gaga has fans bursting at the seams with anticipation at the prospect of a comeback to music as she teased that it was just on the horizon with a pair of brand new photos shared on Instagram.

The 37-year-old pop superstar took to the social media platforms with photos of herself from inside her recording studio, bathed in a blue light and crowded with all kinds of instruments, wires, and professional audio equipment.

A drum kit, piano, electric guitar, and tambourine were among the instruments visible in the post, in which Gaga wore a striped oversized sweater that showcased her legs with a pair of nearly knee-high lace up black boots with an outrageous platform heel.

The idea of new material from the singer left fans thrilled, leaving comments like: "OH MOTHER IS COMING," and: "I couldn't have asked for a better start to 2024 omg," as well as: "Oh yes, oh yes, oh yes! I'm ready, bring it on, Mama," plus: "AHHHHHHH!!!!! IM OBSESSED!"

Gaga has not been involved with new music since September 2023, when she was a featured artist on the Rolling Stones song "Sweet Sounds of Heaven." However, she hasn't released material as a lead artist in nearly two years, when she dropped the Oscar-nominated Top Gun: Maverick track "Hold My Hand" in May 2022. Watch her perform the track at the Oscars below...

However, it's been over three and a half years since the release of the star's last studio album, 2020's Chromatica, which became a staple during the early lockdown stage of the global pandemic for its club-ready beats and instant slew of fan favorites like "911," "Sour Candy," and the Grammy-winning "Rain On Me" with Ariana Grande (who coincidentally also announced her first album in over three years this week).

Gaga emotionally gushed over the process of making "Sweet Sounds of Heaven" months ago with a behind-the-scenes video of the recording, and penned: "I was in the studio at Henson preparing for Joker, leaving to go home for the night and someone said 'Mick wants to see you.'

"I only know one Mick, so I walked down to a studio at the other end of the hall and opened the door. It was a portal to the 70's. I saw Mick, Keith, Ronnie. Stevie Wonder was there along with all the musicians they were collaborating with."

© Instagram The glimpse of the space seemed to indicate new music, and fans couldn't be more thrilled!

She described with detail the feeling of seeing so many of the musicians she'd looked up to in her youth in the studio and then joined Jagger in a separate room, riffing and freestyling over the melodies he'd presented her, asking her to "go on and do your thing then."

"We played for a few hours and everyone was so excited having me there (this felt so exciting if not slightly insane). I went home not thinking much of it, I loved the song and all the musicians but I thought we were just hangin'."

© Getty Images The singer is coming off a successful 2022 world tour, The Chromatica Ball Tour

Things changed the following day when she was called in to record and cut fresh vocals with the iconic rocker for what would become one of the pivotal tracks from their comeback album, Hackney Diamonds.

The "Perfect Illusion" singer continued: "I thought about Mary Clayton…Gimme Shelter…gospel and soul. I thought about my favorite old Stones tunes and all the great vocalists who had sung with Mick, making what we know now as a 'sound' unique to a band that defined a huge piece of rock'n'roll.

"I sang in a way I never really sang before except for with Mick. And Andrew [Watt] and I both cried – there's something about witnessing music history and when you get to be a part of it I think that's exactly what our heaven feels like. It's just a sweet sound."

