Lady Gaga stuns in sheer corseted dress for surprise Oscars performance The singer will perform her Oscar-nominated track Hold My Hand

All hail queen Lady Gaga! The singer surprised fans by gracing the champagne hued carpet at the 2023 Oscars in a sheer black Versace dress on Sunday night.

Despite reports her schedule was too hectic for the Shallow singer to perform at the Academy Awards, Gaga amazed her fans by showing up at Hollywood's Dolby Theater, ready to belt out her Oscar-nominated track Hold My Hand. She was undoubtedly one of the best dressed stars on the red carpet – if you don't believe us, check out the video below…

Looking seriously glamorous in a black, A-line gown with a sheer bodice and corsetry detailing, Gaga stole the show with her surprise arrival.

The beautifully made gown enhanced the 36-year-old chanteuse's hourglass physique thanks to its daring bodice while remaining understated and elegant with its full skirt.

Lady Gaga looked amazing in Versace

What's more, it was fresh off the runway, having been modelled by Gigi Hadid during the Versace FW23 show in LA last week.

Keeping her beauty look classic and old school, Lady Gaga sported a bright red, matte lipstick and a heavy smoky eye. She wore her blonde hair pulled back in a tight, elaborate braid, serving to emphasise her amazing bone structure and chiselled cheekbones.

The Hold My Hand singer kept her beauty look classic

A glittering diamond choker pulled the gorgeous look together. Top marks!

Just last week, Glenn Weiss, the show's executive producer and showrunner, claimed Gaga would not perform at the ceremony as she "is in the middle of shooting" Joker: Folie à Deux.

Gaga is nominated alongside BloodPop for their song Hold My Hand

"We have a great relationship with Lady Gaga and her camp. She is in the middle of shooting a movie right now.

"Here, we are honoring the movie industry and what it takes to make a movie after a bunch of back and forth," he said during a press conference, as reported by Variety.

The Shallow singer sported an intricate braided hairstyle

Gaga is nominated alongside BloodPop for their song Hold My Hand. They will battle it out with Rihanna (Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Diane Warren (Applause from Tell It Like a Woman), Stephanie Hsu, David Byrne and Son Lux (This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once) and Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava (Naatu Naatu from RRR).

