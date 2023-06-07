Princess Andre takes after model mum Katie Price as she poses in Khaki jumpsuit

Cascading curls and big blue eyes are just two things that Katie Price and her beautiful daughter, Princess Andre, have in common and on Tuesday, the 15-year-old was spotted posing for the camera like her model mum for her latest campaign with Pretty Little Thing.

The blonde teen looked sensational in a khaki Kappa jumpsuit whilst posing for the camera against a beautiful pink flower wall and poised on a stylish pink seat. Her waist-length tresses were swept over to one side.

Princess looked senational

Sharing the photo to her Instagram account, the model penned: "I love everything from the @prettylittlething x @kappa collection! Shop online now #ad."

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the stunning snap and pointed out the family resemblance. "U look just like ur lovely mum xxx," one fan penned. A second agreed, adding: "Beautiful darling like your mum," alongside a pink heart emoji". "I see a very beautiful, future model, just like her mom," a third added.

© Stephen Mark Perry Princess is the image of her mum

As for her makeup, Princess looked beautifully tanned and opted for a natural look including, brown eyebrow pencil, brushes of warm bronzer and glossy lips. She subtly accessorised the look with a silver ring.

Whilst mum Katie has donned a variety of different hair looks throughout her modelling career, early snaps of the former I'm A Celebrity… contestant show she has identical natural locks to her daughter. Katie shares Princess with her ex-Peter Andre along with their son Junior, 17.

© Photo: Instagram Katie shares Princess with her ex Peter

Katie and Princess have an incredibly special bond and are often caught posing together on each other's Instagram accounts. In one stunning image, the mother-daughter duo posed for a quick selfie together which Princess captioned: "I love you," alongside a red love heart.

More on her fashion, Princess is a favourite of Pretty Little Thing, and in April, she was seen stepping out with her step mum, Emily Andre, at a party for the company. The pair looked sensational, Emily rocked a pair of stylish jeans featuring slits at each ankle and adorned with distressed rips on the top of her thigh. She matched the piece with a fabulous corset top.

© Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer Princess and Emily looked fabulous

Completing the ensemble the brunette beauty slipped into a pair of barely there perspex heels. Meanwhile, Princess looked impeccably chic in a patent puffer jacket, black leggings, and chunky heeled boots.

Katie and her ex Peter Andre split in 2009, after marrying in 2004. As well as Princess and Junior, Katie is the adoring mother to her children, Harvey, 21, and Bunny, eight. She shares Harvey with former footballer Dwight Yorke and Bunny with her ex-husband Kieran Hayler.

