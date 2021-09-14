Peter Andre shows off daughter Princess' stunning back to school look before joking about her future The singer joked about her becoming a nun

Peter Andre was one proud father on Tuesday, as he shared a video of his eldest daughter Princess heading back to school.

The five-second clip showed the teenager posing for the camera in her uniform whilst wearing a full face of makeup and her gorgeous long blonde hair in natural waves.

WATCH: Peter Andre's daughter looked stunning as she headed back to school

"And another one back to school. @officialprincess_andre god help me with this one. To be fair, you are making me so proud sweetie. You have a lovely heart and a lovely sense of humour," he wrote, before joking about her future, adding: "Now, about becoming a nun... #backtoschool #family."

Friends and fans of the singer loved the cheeky post, with Alexandra Burke writing: "Made me laugh!! But what a beautiful girl babe xxx hope you're all well xxx."

Bist, as Peter calls his daughter, posed with her uniform

"Wow, that hair!!! Best of luck back at school," another added, whilst a third compared her to her mum: "She looks so like her mum when Katie was younger... Stunning."

A fourth remarked: "An absolute natural beauty!"

Peter's post about his 14-year-old daughter comes just a day after he revealed his son Junior was off to college.

The father-of-four shared a video of his 16-year-old son leaving on his motorbike. "Be careful son, there he is off to college," he could be heard saying in the clip.

He later wrote alongside it: "And just like that my boy is at college. Days like this scare me but also make me proud. He's becoming a man. @officialjunior_andre."

Junior loved the clip, and was quick to comment, sweetly telling his dad: "Love you dad."