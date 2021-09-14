﻿
princess-and-emily

Peter Andre shows off daughter Princess' stunning back to school look before joking about her future

The singer joked about her becoming a nun

Andrea Caamano

Peter Andre was one proud father on Tuesday, as he shared a video of his eldest daughter Princess heading back to school.

The five-second clip showed the teenager posing for the camera in her uniform whilst wearing a full face of makeup and her gorgeous long blonde hair in natural waves.

WATCH: Peter Andre's daughter looked stunning as she headed back to school

"And another one back to school. @officialprincess_andre god help me with this one. To be fair, you are making me so proud sweetie. You have a lovely heart and a lovely sense of humour," he wrote, before joking about her future, adding: "Now, about becoming a nun... #backtoschool #family."

Friends and fans of the singer loved the cheeky post, with Alexandra Burke writing: "Made me laugh!! But what a beautiful girl babe xxx hope you're all well xxx."

princess-andre

Bist, as Peter calls his daughter, posed with her uniform

"Wow, that hair!!! Best of luck back at school," another added, whilst a third compared her to her mum: "She looks so like her mum when Katie was younger... Stunning."

A fourth remarked: "An absolute natural beauty!"

Peter's post about his 14-year-old daughter comes just a day after he revealed his son Junior was off to college.

The father-of-four shared a video of his 16-year-old son leaving on his motorbike. "Be careful son, there he is off to college," he could be heard saying in the clip.

He later wrote alongside it: "And just like that my boy is at college. Days like this scare me but also make me proud. He's becoming a man. @officialjunior_andre."

Junior loved the clip, and was quick to comment, sweetly telling his dad: "Love you dad."

