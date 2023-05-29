Peter Andre’s daughter Princess looks besotted with boyfriend as dad 'stresses' over romance

Princess Andre - the 15-year-old daughter of Peter Andre and Katie Price - looked loved up and happy as she brought her new boyfriend to her half-brother Harvey’s 21st birthday, showing her first-ever romance is clearly going from strength to strength.

In pictures obtained by The Daily Mail, the pretty teen gazed adoringly at her beau after he opened the car door for her and the pair walked side-by-side to the party. It was also attended by her mum Katie, and Bunny, eight, and Jett, nine - the children whom Katie co-parents with her ex-husband Kieran Hayler. And of course, the birthday boy Harvey was in attendance.

© Getty Princess Andre, pictured with brother Junior and dad Peter at the Pride of Britain Awards, has started dating and Peter is a little stressed about the situation

Princess’ blossoming romance is clearly going well. She also invited her boyfriend to a family meal to mark mum Katie’s 45th birthday last week, and she was seen walking with her arms wrapped around her new beau.

Dad Peter Andre recently confirmed the new romance, admitting he was “stressed” about the whole situation.

Speaking at the launch of the Jorja Emerson Centre, a medical health clinic, the Mysterious Girl singer told father Robin Emerson, whose daughter Jorja inspired the launch of the centre: "The first boyfriend thing, you're not missing out on anything."

According to The Sun, he added: "My daughter's going through that, I'm stressing like you would not believe. So that side of it, it's just not fun."

Princess is at an exciting time in her life. Peter spoke exclusively to HELLO! about the future plans his daughter has when she leaves school. On the subject of Princess’ recent work with Pretty Little Thing, Peter set the record straight by saying: "At the moment she's just doing the odd picture here and there for them, and that will be done in her spare time. There will be no 'She's missing a school day for this' nothing like that… school is absolutely number one priority."

He also took the opportunity to reveal that Princess has exciting plans after her GCSEs are complete. "Princess is going to college next year to do fashion so it all kind of makes sense and it's something she wants to do," he said.

© Photo: Instagram Peter hold HELLO! that Princess is going to study fashion after she's completed her GCSEs

"Her exams are the most important things and give credit to her, she is revising every day, like three to four hours a day. I said to her 'Once this is over, you've only got this once, you're going to look back in years and say I gave it everything'," he proudly said. "All the brands that want to talk to her, that can come once she's 16," he swiftly added. While the older children, Princess and son Junior, 17, are starting out in their own careers, Peter explains they are a credit to him. Peter is also dad to Milly, nine, and Theo, six, with his current wife Emily.

© Photo: Rex Princess with her stepmother Emily, Peter's current wife

"What I'm grateful for most is that Junior and Princess are so kind, they are very humble children so anyone that meets them goes, 'Oh my god they are so polite' and that to me, means the most."

