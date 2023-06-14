Denise Van Outen displays never-ending legs in bold mini dress

It was very much a case of another day, another slay for Denise Van Outen on Tuesday as she showcased her bronzed legs in a mind-bending mini dress.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the blonde beauty shared a radiant photograph of herself rocking a bold black and white striped summer dress. Her gorgeous frock featured a voluminous balloon skirt and a cinched-in waistline. Stunning!

WATCH: Denise van Outen is a beach goddess in daring swimwear

Falling just above her knees, Denise's sophisticated dress accentuated her hourglass figure and impressively toned legs. For a pop of colour, the star teamed her striped number with a pair of lilac Sophia Webster heels complete with hot pink butterflies.

As ever, the mother-of-one looked her usual polished self with defined brows, rosy blush, glossy pink lipstick and champagne highlighter.

© Instagram Denise rocked a bold print

She rounded off her look with a chic hairdo featuring mermaid-esque waves which she wore in a central parting.

This isn't the first time we've seen Denise command attention in a bold mini dress. Over the weekend, the DJ got her festival game on at The Cambridge Club Festival. For the special occasion, Denise, 49, slipped into a disco-themed tangerine dress studded with gleaming giant sequins.

Denise elevated her festival outfit with a neon orange cardigan emblazoned with martini glasses. She wore her platinum blonde locks loose around her shoulders and completed her ensemble with a pair of tinted tortoiseshell sunglasses.

© Getty The TV star at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere

As for makeup, the mother-of-one rocked a bronzed base, pops of iridescent highlighter, telescopic lashes and a rosy, pink lip. Stunning!

When she's not energizing the crowd with her catchy DJ sets, Denise relishes spending quality time with her boyfriend Jimmy Barba and her daughter, Betsy, 12.

© Getty Denise is dating Jimmy Barba

Her beau is a former stand-up comedian who now makes a living as a property developer. And since finding love, Denise and Jimmy have enjoyed several romantic holidays including trips to Dubai and Marbella.

Although the couple have been incredibly private about their romance, Denise has shared a brief glimpse inside her relationship with Jimmy.

During a joint appearance on Steph's Packed Lunch, she said: "He's put a smile back on my face," to which Jimmy replied: "She's done the same for me as well."

She went on to say: "I prefer romantic gestures over big extravagant gifts – like Jimmy fixed the plinth in my kitchen," she explained.

"Because my dishwasher wouldn't fit and I came home and he'd fixed it and I thought that was a lovely thing to do, I've got a lovely plinth now."

© Getty Denise and Lee split in 2013

Jimmy also shares a close bond with Denise's teen daughter, Betsy. The star shares her only daughter with her ex-husband, Lee Mead.

The former couple first crossed paths in 2007 when Denise appeared as a judge on the BBC talent show, Any Dream Will Do.

They announced their separation in July 2013 and were officially divorced two years later.