Denise Van Outen is a tangerine dream in dazzling mini dress

Denise Van Outen made a strong case for vibrant orange as she partied the night away at the weekend.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the former Big Breakfast presenter documented her sun-drenched afternoon spent at The Cambridge Club Festival. For the musical extravaganza, Denise nailed disco-chic in the most fabulous tangerine-hued mini dress flecked with giant iridescent sequins.

Denise, 49, elevated her festival outfit with a neon orange cardigan emblazoned with martini glasses. She wore her platinum blonde locks loose around her shoulders and completed her ensemble with a pair of tinted tortoiseshell sunglasses.

As for makeup, the mother-of-one rocked a bronzed base, pops of champagne highlighter, telescopic lashes and a rosy, pink lip. Stunning!

© Instagram The former Strictly star posed for a selfie

This isn't the first time this summer we've seen Denise channel her inner disco diva. Back in May, the TV star caused a stir at Mighty Hoopla festival wearing a glimmering Karen Millen dress complete with giant mirrored discs in varying shades of pink and silver.

For an added dose of sparkle, Denise accessorised with a pair of retro sunglasses, a gold hat embellished with sparkling crystals and a pair of It-girl cowboy boots.

Amongst the star's photos, Denise included a video of herself performing on stage with a set of headphones draped around her neck. The blonde beauty - who is renowned for her energetic DJ sets - could be seen bopping along to the jazzy beat with a huge smile etched across her face.

In her caption, Denise penned: "@mightyhoopla [rainbow emoji] loved my DJ set with @sistersax [saxophone emoji] @pioneerdjglobal @noisykitchenhq hat @soul_sergeants dress @karen_millen."

Fans adored the spellbinding update, with one writing: "You look incredible," while a second enthused: "The boots!!!" followed by a string of flame emojis.

© Instagram The DJ loves a touch of sparkle

A third stunned fan commented: "Whoooop [clapping emoji] love these hats," and a fourth added: "Lovely pictures!"

Away from the spotlight, Denise relishes spending time with her boyfriend Jimmy Barba. This is Denise's first known romance since her split from Eddie Boxshall last year. The former couple were together for seven years prior to their separation in January 2022.

Back in February, Denise gushed about her relationship with Jimmy. During a joint appearance on Steph's Packed Lunch, she said: "He's put a smile back on my face," to which Jimmy replied: "She's done the same for me as well."

© Getty Denise with her boyfriend Jimmy Barba

Sharing a glimpse inside their relationship, Denise went on to say: "I prefer romantic gestures over big extravagant gifts – like Jimmy fixed the plinth in my kitchen," she explained.

"Because my dishwasher wouldn't fit and I came home and he'd fixed it and I thought that was a lovely thing to do, I've got a lovely plinth now."

© Instagram The star shares Betsy with her ex-husband Lee Mead

Denise is also a doting mother to 12-year-old Betsy whom she shares with her ex-husband Lee Mead. The former couple first crossed paths in 2007 when Denise appeared as a judge on the BBC talent show, Any Dream Will Do.

They announced their separation in July 2013 and were officially divorced two years later.

