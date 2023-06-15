Dianne Buswell shows off dancers legs in slinky swimsuit

Strictly star Dianne Buswell has done it again and stunned fans with another fabulous swimsuit photo - and with an impeccable physique like hers, who could blame her?

The fiery-haired TV star was a vision as she sauntered in a vibrant green one-piece which was adorned with a slinky snake-like pattern whilst enjoying an early morning dip in the sea during her trip home to Australia. Despite the fact it's winter Down Under, Dianne wasn't deterred and was all smiles as she strutted out of the icy blue waves Baywatch-style, all the while flaunting her ultra-toned dancer's legs.

Captioning the photo, Dianne penned: "It may be winter in Australia but there is still sunshine breakfast and cold water dip started off our day #thisiswa #bunbury @westernaustralia."

In the stunning snaps, Dianne looked every inch a beach babe, her fiery sea-soaked locks cascading down. She also wore a pearl necklace and a subtle hint of red lipstick and black mascara.

Friends and fans were certainly impressed with Dianne's brave splash in the Aussie sea, with one commenting: "Mermaid," alongside a flaming red heart and a mermaid emoji. A second added: "I love seeing your Australia updates, you look so happy and it looks so beautiful [heart eyes emoji] hope you’re having an amazing time." A third penned: "Yessss Di! Channelling your inner Wim Hoff haha. I love it," alongside a string of red love heart emojis.

Dianne also shared a video of the moment she ran into the sea and barely hesitated as she first stepped into the chilly water - clearly her stint on Wim Hoff's Freeze the Fear has paid off! She also was spotted beside her parents who were all wrapped up and watched from the sidelines.

The star appears to be so happy since arriving in her homeland and has been making the most of the vast coastline. On Tuesday, the dancer headed out on a run, which isn't a shock for fans of the star as whilst she was home over the Christmas break in December, she shared regular updates of her sun-soaked beach runs.

This time, Dianne opted for more appropriate training gear but that didn't stop the star from flashing her toned torso to mark the end of her gruelling session which was comprised of fabulous white and black leopard print leggings, a bright blue crop top and a cosy black fleece.

Showing off her incredible abs for a quick photo, she wrote: "Wearing my @freyalingere leggings." Accessorising her winter-run ensemble, Dianne added a cosy black beanie, whilst her vibrant red tresses beautifully cascaded down underneath.

The cosy updates make a change for the dancer who just days before jetting across the globe, made the most of soaking up the scorching British sunshine during a fun day trip with her fellow Strictly castmates.

The star slipped into one of her iconic bikinis for the exciting outing which was a shade of vibrant green adorned with a chic leopard print pattern. Dianne was a vision in the body-flaunting two-piece as she posed for the camera with her pals.

One sensational snap saw her captured alone - and she could have been mistaken for a catalogue model as she nonchalantly laid on her towel - stunning!