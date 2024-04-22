Dianne Buswell wows in chic swimsuit as she cosies up to boyfriend Joe Sugg during romantic getaway

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell has shared a glimpse inside her romantic weekend spa break with her boyfriend Joe Sugg.

In images shared to Instagram, the flame-haired professional dancer could be seen cosying up to her beau as they enjoyed a dip in an outdoor pool. The couple, who first crossed paths in 2018, looked totally smitten with Joe wrapping a loving arm around Dianne in a tender moment.

Amongst the carousel of snapshots, Dianne also uploaded an envy-inducing image of herself enjoying a steamy sauna session. Eschewing her glittering Strictly sequins, she could be seen rocking a sculpting black swimsuit complete with a scooped neckline and an open back.

The Australian TV star spruced up her low-key spa look with a pair of simple hoop earrings and a delicate silver pendant. As for her hair, she styled her radiant red locks in a messy bun which she secured with a white bow. While the star is known for her flaming locks, Dianne recently swapped her signature look for a more experimental hairdo. Take a look in the video below...

Back in March, the 34-year-old decided it was "time for a change" and opted to transform her mermaid-esque tresses by adding "darker dragged out roots".

In her caption, Dianne tagged her beau Joe and included two spa emojis and pink love hearts. Fans and friends were quick to flock to the comments section, with one writing: "Super Adorbs! Looks like a lovely time at the spa!" while another chimed in: "Obsessed with this!! so glad you've had the best day relaxing before [the] tour starts again."

A third remarked: "You two are the cutest ever!!! Hope you had the best time", and a fourth added: "Loveee this!! hope you had a lovely day".

Lovebirds Joe and Dianne have been going from strength to strength ever since they were partnered on the hit BBC dance show. Back in October last year, lovebirds Joe and Dianne swapped their Sussex country bolthole for a glamorous boho Brighton mansion. Their lavish new home, which reportedly cost a whopping £3.5 million, boasts an indoor swimming pool, a gym, a sprawling garden and five gorgeous bedrooms.

"We're so happy," Dianne recently told us in an exclusive interview. "We're just trying to make it more cosy and more homely every day." Musing on her partner's interior design skills, She added: "I have to tell you a little secret, Joe's actually such a good interior designer."

Whilst the couple are relishing spending time in their lavish pad, they certainly haven't ruled out the possibility of one day starting a family. During a candid chat with Women's Health in 2021, Dianne said: "Joe is the most supportive person. I'd love to have a family one day, and I know Joe would love a family too. That would be our dream one day."