Dianne Buswell shows off incredibly toned abs in bold crop top

Flame-haired beauty Dianne Buswell put her flawless abs on display after heading to her family home in Australia where she was spotted out on a beach-side run.

Ever the fitness fanatic, the Strictly Come Dancing star is no stranger to a sweat session Down Under and was captured soaking in the rays over the Christmas holiday in December. On Tuesday, the star opted for more weather-appropriate garb, as the sunny location is currently in its winter season, but that didn't stop the star from flashing her toned torso to mark the end of her sweat session.

Dianne out her toned abs on full display

"Wearing my @freyalingere leggings," which contrasted the vibrant blue sports bra the star was wearing under a cosy black fleece. The figure-hugging leggings were white with a black leopard print design, perfectly framing her sky-high legs.

Accessorising her winter-run ensemble, Dianne added a cosy black beanie, whilst her vibrant red tresses beautifully cascaded down underneath. In true Aussie spirit, Dianne also rocked a white crystal necklace - the perfect beach babe accessory! The star has been sharing a string of heartwarming updates as she reunited with her adoring family who are so supportive of her from overseas.

Before swapping the British summer for a winter trip Down Under, Diannre was spotted sporting a fabulous bikini whilst enjoying a sun-soaked beach trip with her fellow Strictly cast members. Lapping up the spring sunshine, the 34-year-old shared a gallery of joyous photographs amongst her co-stars, including Nancy Xu, Karen Hauer and professional newcomer, Jowita Przystal.

Dianne reclined in an emerald green bikini

Dianne's dancer's figure looked as flawless as ever as she kept within the stylish leopard-print theme and lounged in a mint-green leopard-print bikini from Freya Lingerie. Adding to her colourful wardrobe, Dianne paired her bold swimwear with a vintage printed shirt and dramatic multicoloured bandana.

© Instagram Dianne Buswell enjoyed the sunshine with her Strictly Come Dancing co stars

The stunning swimsuit is a favourite of the TV star who has been spotted sporting the fabulous two-piece a number of times. Last March, the star slipped into the beach-ready look alongside her adoring boyfriend, Joe Sugg.

The pair were captured sunbathing together whilst enjoying a family holiday in the fiery-haired beauty's homeland. She wore her trademark red hair tied up in a top knot and accessorised with some disc drop earrings, opting to go makeup-free.

The happy couple enjoyed a trip to Australia last year

The happy couple met on the 2018 series of Strictly and finished in second place. The couple announced they were in a relationship together in 2019 and since have gone from strength to strength. In 2021, the pair moved from the city lights of London into a stunning £1.35 million Sussex home together but recently put the dream countryside home on the market.

Many fans may be surprised to learn this as the four-bedroom detached home would have been ideal for them to expand into one day. The pair had three spare rooms, and they showed off one on Instagram after they gave it a bold makeover. In an interview with Women's Health, Dianne revealed that the couple have plans of starting a family at some stage. "Joe is the most supportive person. I'd love to have a family one day, and I know Joe would love a family too. That would be our dream one day."