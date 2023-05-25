Strictly's Dianne Buswell looks like a mermaid in the boldest bikini with beachy red hair

Strictly Come Dancing's red-haired star of the ballroom Dianne Buswell lit up Instagram on Thursday with a series of sun-soaked swimwear snaps taken during the Strictly tour.
Lapping up the spring sunshine, the 34-year-old shared a gallery of joyous photographs amongst her co-stars, including Nancy Xu, Karen Hauer and Giovanni Pernice's former girlfriend, Jowita Przystal.
Channelling her inner beach babe, Dianne's dancer's figure looked phenomenal as she lounged in a mint-green leopard print bikini from Freya Lingerie. Adding to her colourful wardrobe, Dianne paired her bold swimwear with a vintage printed shirt and dramatic multicoloured bandana.
Other photographs showed Dianne's Ariel-like hair styled in glamorous Hollywood curls as she posed backstage with Strictly stars Vito Coppla and Carlos Gu.
Her bright personality was echoed in her eclectic on-stage makeup looks, including a beautiful violet eyeshadow and vivid coral lipstick.
"Just some tour life snaps," penned the Australian dancer, who wrapped up her glamorous stay in a Malibu-inspired hotel in Bournemouth.
Be it her bold outfits, statement Ariel-esque locks or her showstopping dance talent, Dianne's fans often dote after her joyous approach to life. In a candid interview with Heat magazine, Dianne admitted: "You have to be OK with putting yourself first. Even now, I'm still learning to say no".
She went on: "There's nothing wrong with being a bit selfish sometimes. Selfishness is OK".
Flocking to the comments, fans were quick to share their joy at Dianne's behind-the-scenes tour snaps. "Fave people ever, cannot wait to see the show for one last time on closing night," penned a fan, as another wrote: "What a fabulous group they are. Living their best lives."
"These are lovely. Wonderful group of people. The tour has been amazing," a third fan sweetly shared.
Amongst Dianne's gallery of bikini photos, the professional dancer shared a heartwarming snap smiling beside her boyfriend Joe Sugg's grandmother - who had come to watch the show.
Dianne and Joe, who met on Strictly in 2018, recently surprised fans after they made the announcement that they are selling their dream £1.35 million house in Sussex, which they bought just two years ago and seemed to have settled into well.
