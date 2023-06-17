Alex Scott looks phenomenal in scorching bikini-clad photos

Alex Scott put her sculpted figure front and centre in some sizzling bikini photos on Friday.

The former England footballer, 38, is soaking up the sun in Ibiza with Lionesses Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh, and she shared some gorgeous pictures of herself sunbathing on board a yacht off the coast of the Balearic Island.

© Instagram Alex appeared to be having a great time in Ibiza

Alex looked relaxed as she reclined on the vessel with a drink in her hand, wearing a tiny black two-piece that boasted large gold rings along the bottoms and top. The sports pundit wore a black T-shirt pulled up over her shoulders and rocked a pair of large sunglasses as she beamed for the camera.

Her athletic physique was on full display and showcased her toned legs and washboard abs, with Alex appearing to not have a care in the world as she enjoyed her time with Leah and Keira, who also sported black bikinis.

© Instagram Alex soaked up the sun in her black bikini

Alex's trip comes shortly after she opened up about her difficult upbringing on ITV's Loose Women on Monday. The presenter appeared on the programme to talk about her new memoir, How (Not) To Be Strong, in which she discusses her incredible journey, from her tumultuous childhood to her glittering football career.

WATCH: Alex Scott becomes teary as she opens up about difficult childhood

Alex fought back tears as she recalled how she and her brother, Ronnie, would regularly hear their father physically abuse their mother, Carol before they divorced when she was just seven years old.

When asked by Ruth Langsford how difficult it was for her and her brother to witness their mum's abuse, Alex's voice began to tremble as she said: "It's hard because we felt we couldn't do anything, and you want to be there to save your mum and she's also doing the same for us.

© ITV Alex was comforted by the Loose Women panel

"It's weird because obviously the paperback comes out tomorrow and I was like, 'No, I'm in a better place, I can talk about it'. But straight away you have the visuals, and you go straight back to those moments, which are hard," she tearily explained.

Alex continued: "You're just lying in bed hearing everything and just praying and hoping that your mum is going to be alive in the morning and then once she is and you're in an environment when you're controlled and not being able to show love, what can you do?

© James Stack Alex has carved out a successful presenting career

"That's why my mum is everything and I wanted to give her the world. Survivors of domestic violence and abuse, their life is stripped from them. They think they're cowards and I want to show my mum, and I can't stop telling her how incredible and amazing she is, and she isn't a coward and she actually saved me and my brother."