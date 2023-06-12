Alex Scott just nailed bombshell dressing in her skintight latex dress

Alex Scott was dressed to the nines to do her part hosting Soccer Aid on Sunday evening – looking incredible in a figure-hugging red latex dress.

The skintight midi, which is from the Saint Laurent Autumn/Winter 2020 collection, made quite the statement – with Alex teaming the look with high-heeled pumps and her hair down in long, loose waves.

She added smokey makeup and minimal gold jewellery to finish her on-screen outfit, which prompted plenty of reaction from fans on social media.

© Instagram / @alexscott2 Alex wore a Saint Laurent latex dress to host Soccer Aid

While Alex was met with harsh criticism from some viewers, countless others tweeted their support for the star – who is an England women's football centurion, a six-time league champion, a seven-time Women's FA Cup winner and Women's Champion's League winner.

"Oh look Alex Scott is trending because, let’s see, some men don’t like a knowledgeable black woman who was a superstar in her sport talking about football, oh and because she wore a dress. She’s rightly here to stay, so jog on," one wrote.

© Instagram / @alexscott2 She hosted Soccer Aid alongside Dermot O'Leary

Another added: "OMG the amount of hatred today on Twitter for Alex Scott ... Not from the ladies either... Here's a beautiful talented woman..confident and sassy... and she knows her stuff! And she looked amazing in that dress!"

Alex isn't alone in loving her Saint Laurent outfit – since a number of other stars have also rocked the shape-hugging dress. Frankie Bridge and Davina McCall have also sported the daring frock in the UK, while actress Gal Gadot also wore the dress on the cover of Vanity Fair in October 2020.

Singer Addison Rae also previously sported it on Jimmy Kimmel Live back in 2021.

Following her night presenting at Soccer Aid on Sunday, Alex also appeared on Loose Women on Monday, as she prepares to release her new memoir How (Not) To Be Strong.

DON'T MISS: Alex Scott wows with ultra-glossy hair and glowing skin as she announces exciting news

She gave an emotional interview to panellists Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, Brenda Edwards and Linda Robson, revealing her experiences with domestic abuse during her childhood.

© ITV Alex appeared on Loose Women on Monday

She shared that before her parents divorced when she was seven years old, both Alex and her brother Ronnie would regularly hear their father physically abuse their mother, Carol.

READ NEXT: Everything Alex Scott has said about relationship with ex-girlfriend Kelly Smith

The football star teared up during the interview, saying: "It's weird because obviously the paperback comes out tomorrow and I was like, 'No, I'm in a better place, I can talk about it'. But straight away you have the visuals and you go straight back to those moments, which are hard."

WATCH: Alex Scott holds back tears as she discusses difficult childhood on Loose Women

She added of her experiences: "You're just laying in bed hearing everything and just praying and hoping that your mum is going to be alive in the morning... and then once she is and you're in an environment where you're controlled and not being able to show love, what can you do?

"That's why my mum is everything and I wanted to give her the world. Survivors of domestic violence and abuse, their life is stripped from them. They think they're cowards and I want to show my mum, and I can't stop telling her how incredible and amazing she is and she isn't a coward and she actually saved me and my brother."