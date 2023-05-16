Alex Scott is a total siren in rippling bridal-white gown

The Football Focus star made a splash in white at The Little Mermaid premiere

Football pundit by day, queen of the red carpet by night, nobody glams up quite as effortlessly as Alex Scott.

The former Lioness was amongst the stars at the UK Premiere of The Little Mermaid on Monday night, making a splash in a spellbinding asymmetrical gown. Alex's textured dress comprised of a one-shouldered neckline, a ruched bodice and silhouette-enhancing fit crafted from a glittering ruffled crepe which added to her mermaid-like aesthetic.

The One Show host teamed her textured dress with strappy pink heels and a metallic clutch bag with luxe gold hardware.

As for hair and makeup, Alex perfected the siren-like dress code with a 'wet look' hairstyle, slicking her raven hair into a sleek middle parting and letting it fall past her shoulders in beachy waves.

Alex's spellbinding presence at The Little Mermaid premiere isn't the first time she's turned heads this year. The Football Focus star, 38, had another jaw-dropping glam moment back in February at the BAFTA nominees' party.

Looking the picture of elegance, Alex slipped into a glittering gold ensemble from Lacquan Smith, complete with a daring cut-out bodysuit and rippling floor-length skirt with a sky-high slit.

And at the Grammys, Alex made a surprise appearance in an unforgettable David Koma dress. It featured all-over silver sequins and a retro halter neck. Sublime!

On screen, Alex incredibly dedicated to her profession and has seen nothing but success since she became the first female pundit to cover a World Cup in 2018. ''There being a female pundit doesn't make headlines anymore," she proudly told ELLE, going on to explain that the representation of women in sport makes her "so proud."

Alex is 'proud' of the representation of women in sport

"I feel like we're finally at a stage now where people don't put as many stereotypes on women in sport," she added. "You can love dressing up, you can love jewellery, and it's about having the confidence to express that, show off your style and celebrate your uniqueness."

