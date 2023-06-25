Carrie Underwood looks so glamorous in see-through dress amid exciting change to family dynamic

The 'Before He Cheats' singer is on her Reflection residency at the Resorts World in Las Vegas

Carrie Underwood is officially back in Las Vegas for her Reflection residency at the Resorts World hotel, and with that she's brought the return of all her fabulous on-stage outfits!

The 'Before He Cheats' singer never fails to bring out loads of glamor be it or on-stage performances of red carpet moments, and her Las Vegas residency is certainly no exception.

While the star performs most weeks and has her concert routine down to a T, that doesn't mean she shies away from switching up her fashion, and fans are always treated to a variety of unexpected, elaborate ensembles.

Over the weekend, Carrie took to Instagram to recap her latest concert, sharing a slew of photos from her time on stage, and of course the variety of looks she wore.

First up was a little metallic number, a silver metal mini dress with tassels serving as the skirt, which she paired with perfectly coordinated rhinestone cowboy ankle booties.

She then shared a stunning photo in a totally different look, where she is wearing a voluminous lavender pink ball gown full of tulle ruffled and a see-through, mid-riff panel, that made her look straight out of a fairytale.

Carrie also wore a zebra printed jumpsuit bedecked with glitter and rhinestones galore, and even shiny tinsel on the legs and arms.

"#Reflection is LIT! Officially rolling into the weekend @resortsworldlv!!!" she wrote in her caption, adding: "Such an incredible crowd last night…can't wait for another one tonight!!! Let's gooooo!"

Carrie kicked off her Reflections residency in Las Vegas on June 21

Fans in turn raved about both the concert and her looks in the comments section under the post, writing: "It was the greatest! Loved it so much!" and: "Beautiful, looks like you are having fun," as well as: "Wow! Awesome pictures! Your show looks fantastic. You are amazing," plus another fan added: "AH! Why are your outfits always SO on point!! Ugh! GIRL, YOU ARE SHARP."

The star will also be performing with Guns N' Roses on tour soon

Carrie previously expressed her excitement to be back in Sin City last week, when she took to Instagram and gave her followers a sneak peek at the rehearsals for her show as she excitedly counted down to opening night.

Carrie always goes all out for her shows

Posting four black and white images of herself on stage, she wrote: "VEGAS, we are back! 1 WEEK!! #REFLECTION #rehearsals." Her fans shared in her excitement, with one responding: "I cannot wait! OMG!" A second said: "This is going to be amazing!" A third added: "The skies have really opened up. She's here!"

While Carrie loves performing her residency, it does mean spending a good deal of time away from home.

When she's not on tour, she's spending time in her Tennessee home's garden

Speaking on the British morning show Lorraine last year, she said that her sons Isaiah and Jacob usually visit her as her shows are wrapping up to keep their lives as stable as possible.

"They usually will come out towards the end of my run there," she told host Lorraine Kelly. "One of them is at school so we try to keep their lives as normal as possible. But they enjoy coming out."