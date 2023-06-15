Carrie Underwood prepares to leave sons and husband as major change to family dynamic approaches

Carrie Underwood has enjoyed spending the last couple of months with her family at their jaw-dropping 400-acre home in Tennessee following the conclusion of her Denim & Rhinestones tour.

However, her happy reunion with her husband, Mike Fisher, and their sons, Isaiah, eight, and Jacob, four, was short-lived as the Hate My Heart singer's idyllic home life is about to change in a big way.

Carrie is preparing to temporarily leave her family as she is set to return to her Las Vegas residency, Reflection, on June 21, and following the pattern of her previous stays in Sin City, her husband and sons will not travel with her.

Taking to Instagram, Carrie gave her followers a sneak peek at the rehearsals for her show as she excitedly counted down to opening night. Posting four black and white images of herself on stage, the Before He Cheats singer wrote: "VEGAS, we are back! 1 WEEK!! #REFLECTION #rehearsals."

Her fans shared in her excitement, with one responding: "I cannot wait! OMG!" A second said: "This is going to be amazing!" A third added: "The skies have really opened up. She's here!"

While Carrie loves performing her residency, it does mean spending a good deal of time away from home. Thankfully, her husband and sons have always been extremely supportive of the singer.

At the end of her Reflection show in May last year, the 40-year-old shared an adorable snap of her two sons supporting their mom by wearing matching black bomber jackets with the Reflection logo imprinted on them in gold.

© Instagram Carrie Underwood's sons supported her during her Reflection residency

Speaking on the British morning show Lorraine last year, Carrie said that Isaiah and Jacob usually visit her as her shows are wrapping up to keep their lives as stable as possible.

"They usually will come out towards the end of my run there," she told host Lorraine Kelly. "One of them is at school so we try to keep their lives as normal as possible. But they enjoy coming out."

© Getty Images Carrie and Mike share two sons

The Grammy-winning artist made a surprising revelation to the TV presenter too, admitting that while her life is incredibly glamorous at work, when it comes to being at home, she's just like any other working mom. "When I'm home, I'm mom – making lunches," she shared.

The Blown Away singer has been open about being a homebody in the past, explaining how her husband brings her out of her shell.

© Getty Images Mike is very supportive of Carrie and her career

"I love being at home. I would literally never leave my house. I get nervous in crowds and in group settings and stuff like that," she told Today's Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country.

She went on to share that Mike is an extrovert who encourages her to "interact' with others, and "balances" her out. "He's got a million friends and we're always hanging out with them. So yeah, I feel like we balance each other out," she added.

