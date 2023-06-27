Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell turn heads as actor cozies up to glamorous co-star

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell took the red carpet by storm on Monday night in Abu Dhabi.

The duo made a head-turning appearance at the much-anticipated premiere of 'Mission: Impossible 7 - Dead Reckoning Part 1,' as the pair cozied up for the cameras.

Tom looked effortlessly dapper at 60 in his classic black suit, crisp shirt, and silver tie ensemble. Known for his timeless style, the actor stole the show with his co-star Hayley close at his side.

Hayley, who recently announced her engagement to fiance Ned Wolfgang Kelly, commanded her fair share of the limelight, looking absolutely radiant in a satin lime ensemble.

The 41-year-old British-American star exuded elegance and grace in the chic outfit, which featured a cape-style blouse top and a figure-hugging midi skirt that highlighted her svelte figure.

© GIUSEPPE CACACE Tom Cruise greets actress Hayley Atwell

The London-born actress, known for her role in Captain America, paired her outfit with a pair of barely-visible black stiletto heels. Her choice of a slicked-back bun for her luscious chocolate locks further accentuated her stunning features.

Showcasing her knack for subtle makeup, Hayley opted for a palette that enhanced her natural beauty, accentuated by bold eyeliner and glossy nude lipstick.

© Cedric Ribeiro Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise attend the Abu Dhabi Red Carpet

Adding a pop of colour to her look, she adorned herself with a matching set of pink-toned jewellery, including a dazzling ear cuff earring with fuchsia rhinestone embellishments and a collection of complementary rings.

As the duo basked in the spotlight, they were joined by co-stars Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, and franchise director Christopher McQuarrie, all sharing the contagious spirit of laughter and camaraderie, a testament to their close-knit bond.

© Cedric Ribeiro (L-R) Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Tom Cruise, Pom Klementieff, Christopher McQuarrie and Heather McQuarrie attend the Abu Dhabi Red Carpet

Rumours had swirled around Tom and Hayley in 2020, hinting at a potential romantic connection.

However, Hayley dispelled the whispers in May, telling Country & Town House: “What I feel is the truly extraordinary power of platonic love, which seems to be sometimes under-represented.”

Assuring fans of the strength of their friendship, she admitted to having sought Tom's advice about the rumors.

© Vittorio Zunino Celotto Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise attend the Red Carpet at the Global Premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"

“I know that he would’ve said, ‘People say whatever they want to say, but you know who you are, I know who I am, and I want you to feel safe in this environment,” she said.

Tom, who was last linked with another Mission Impossible co-star Rebecca Ferguson, has maintained a relatively low-key personal life since his divorce from Katie Holmes in 2012, with whom he shares a 16-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise.

Hayley, on the other hand, is happily engaged to music producer Ned since April. The engagement was announced with a heartfelt Instagram post from Ned that read: “Lucky me. Arrived in Venice at 10 am. Around midday the love of my life and I got engaged in the kitchen of this strange apartment full of porcelain ducks, with a bloke outside the window murdering “My Way” on the accordion... I’d never had any interest in getting married… until I met this extraordinary woman.”