Nicole Kidman looks incredible in gold Balenciaga gown with husband Keith Urban as she's honored at AFI Life Achievement Award gala

Nicole Kidman radiated elegance and grace as she was celebrated with the prestigious American Film Institute's Life Achievement Award.

The gala, held on a glamorous Friday night, saw Nicole looking nothing short of regal in a dazzling gold Balenciaga gown that perfectly encapsulated her statuesque beauty.

The 56-year-old Academy Award winner's gown was a vision of haute couture, featuring a sleeveless design that elegantly accentuated her figure and a majestic five-foot train that swept behind her on the red carpet, leaving onlookers in awe.

Complementing her radiant ensemble, Nicole opted for a matching gold watch and rings, and a pair of pointed black heels, adding just the right touch of contrast to her golden glow.

Expressing her heartfelt emotions over the accolade, Nicole took to Instagram to share her gratitude. "Deeply moved by all of the support around the world that I’ve been seeing and hearing," she wrote, capturing the sentiment of the night.

Her post, accompanied by a photo of the stage, continued with a message of thanks and anticipation, "Thank you to all of you and to the @AmericanFilmInstitute for including me in this illustrious group of honorees - now let's have some fun!"

By her side on this remarkable evening was her husband, Keith Urban, who also expressed his pride and admiration for Nicole on social media.

"In a career that's still very much in full flight, tonight the @americanfilminstitute will honor my wife as the newest member of this extraordinary fraternity," he shared, posting a loving tribute alongside a photo of Nicole.

Keith, who looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo paired with black creeper shoes, added, "Babygirl – I'm so proud of you, and as much as I could come off sounding like the biased husband, I'll let the list of previous honorees do all of the talking for me. What a list!"

Indeed, the list of past recipients reads like a who’s who of Hollywood royalty, including Orson Welles, Bette Davis, Henry Fonda, Alfred Hitchcock, Elizabeth Taylor, Steven Spielberg, and Meryl Streep, highlighting the significance of Nicole's addition to this venerable assembly.

Nicole and Keith, who have been married since 2006, share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Nicole also shares two children, Isabella and Connor, with her former husband Tom Cruise, underscoring her role not only as a celebrated actress but also as a devoted mother.

Upon the announcement of her receiving the AFI honor, Nicole shared her excitement and surprise, confessing that it was "beyond my wildest dreams."

She expressed her profound gratitude, saying, "Receiving this award fills me with overwhelming gratitude." As the first Australian to be honored in such a manner, she was left "speechless."

Reflecting on her journey from a young Sydney suburban girl to a globally recognized talent, Nicole added, "I grew up as a Sydney suburban girl who just wanted to act; to have forged a career by doing what I love is a blessing beyond my dreams. I thank the AFI for this amazing honour."

In a nostalgic nod to her beginnings, Nicole shared a throwback photo from one of her first films, 1983's Bush Christmas.

"This 14-year-old girl could have never predicted all the talented people she would get to work with and the many different characters she would get to play," she captioned the post, encapsulating the sentiment of a dream realized.

As she looked forward to celebrating with friends and peers, Nicole concluded, "So excited to celebrate with so many friends and peers on Saturday with the @AmericanFilmInstitute xx," sharing her anticipation and joy for the festivities that awaited.

