Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, Tom Cruise chats to HELLO! at the premiere for his new blockbuster, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. The Hollywood megastar spoke to us about his favourite memories from on set and why this title in the franchise is extra special. Hear what we had to say in the episode below…

Not only that but Glastonbury fans can breathe a sigh of relief because the Arctic Monkeys will perform their headline slot on Friday after Alex Turner's bout of laryngitis this week. And, Kesha and Dr Luke release joint statements about their defamation lawsuit settlement.

Listen to today's episode below...

Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise is gearing up for the release of his new blockbuster, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and the actor touched down in London for the movie's premiere. HELLO! caught up with Tom on the red carpet as he spoke about his favorite memories from shooting and why the latest film is extra special for him, here's what he had to say: [audio]. Other stars in attendance at the glitzy premiere were Tom's co-star Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby and Rebecca Ferguson. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will be released on 10 July.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Tom Cruise spoke to HELLO! about Mission: Impossible

Glastonbury fans can breathe a sigh of relief because the festival has confirmed that the Arctic Monkeys WILL take to the stage on Friday for their headline slot. The confirmation comes after days of worry that the band would be forced to pull out due to Alex Turner suffering from acute laryngitis earlier in the week which lead them to cancel a gig in Dublin. But Emily Eavis told BBC Radio Two that the indie four-piece band will hit the stage at worthy farm. In other Glastonbury news, it's being reported that rock icons Foo Fighters are set to be the 'secret slot' on the Pyramid Stage just before Alex Tuner and co. headline. Many believed the mystery band to be Pulp, but it's since been revealed that it's the Foos who will perform for fans at the iconic festival.

© Photo: Getty Images Alex Turner recently suffered from acute laryngitis

Kesha and Dr Luke have reached a settlement in their defamation lawsuit. The music producer sued the Tik Tok singer for defamation after Kesha filed a lawsuit against him in 2014, alleging he sexually assaulting her in 2005, something Dr Luke furiously denied. Now, both artists have come to a settlement although the finer details have not been reported. Both parties released a statement. Kesha said that while she cannot recount everything that happened on the night in question, she's looking forward to closing this chapter of her life and beginning a new one. Dr Luke meanwhile maintained his view that he is innocent, and that he has fought vigorously to clear his name for the last ten years, but that he wishes Kesha well.

Billie Eilish has admitted that online criticism affects and hurts her. The singer told Vogue recently that she had been having a tough time seeing people comment on her physical appearance and body shaming her, with the Bad Guy hitmaker admitting that if she had seen the comments when she was a lot younger, she wouldn't be able to exist. Billie's clearly trying to keep positive though and told the publication that she likes herself more than she used to and is more interested in how she feels than how they feel.

Billie spoke about how body shaming affects her

And it's the return of Stormzy! The rapper has dropped a brand new track called Toxic Trait and it sounds like an absolute banger to us. Stormz debuted the song, which features Fredo and was produced Dave, on his Instagram and even dropped a new music video which features a familiar face on TV. This Morning presenter Alison Hammond played a cameo part in the video as a therapist asking Fredo what his toxic traits are.