Taylor Swift showcases incredibly toned legs in denim mini skirt

Taylor Swift proved once again that she's the queen of effortless chic, gracing the streets of New York City on Tuesday with her quintessential summer style.

Making her way to the iconic Electric Lady Studios, the 33-year-old superstar sported a crisp white eyelet blouse and a denim skort, flaunting her signature girlish charm.

Taylor, who is currently engaging audiences worldwide on her massive tour, paired her ensemble with caramel-hued leather loafers.

The distinctive skort, a fusion of shorts and a skirt, presented a front flap and side tie at her hip, highlighting her svelte figure and incredibly toned legs.

© Gotham Taylor Swift is seen in New York City

Her usual vibrant red lipstick added a splash of boldness to her look, a reminder of her strength following her split with Joe Alwyn earlier this year.

Further accentuating her outfit, the hitmaker opted for a deep v-neck blouse, detailed with ruffles along the collar and sleeve hems.

MORE: 5 big surprises from Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in NYC

© Gotham Taylor Swift stun in denim mini skirt

The blouse's pristine white hue and eyelet pattern perfectly echoed Swift's enduringly youthful style. She wore her blonde hair elegantly pulled back, with her bangs gently framing her face.

Adding a touch of sparkle, the Anti-Hero singer sported delicate drop earrings, adorned with small bulbous pendants.

© Gotham Taylor Swift masters effortless chic

RELATED: All the incredible fan outfits in the crowds at the Eras Tour

She carried her essentials in a unique beaded, woven handbag in vibrant shades of orange and tan, injecting a pop of color to her ensemble.

The fashionable outing occurred hot on the heels of Taylot’s surprise performance in Minneapolis. Here, she delighted her fans by performing her song Dear John live for the first time in over a decade.

Since its debut in 2010, speculation has been rife that the song reflects her tumultuous relationship with John Mayer.

© Gotham Taylor Swift showcases her incredibly toned legs

As part of her endeavor to re-record her old albums, releasing new Taylor's Versions she spoke during the Minneapolis show: "I'm putting this album out because I want to own my music and I believe any artist who has a desire to own their music should be able to," as reported by USA Today.

The forthcoming Taylor's Version of her album Speak Now, featuring a fresh recording of Dear John, is slated for a July 7 release.

The lyrics of Dear John remain as poignant as ever, hinting at her past relationship with Mayer, which reportedly took place between December 2009 and February 2010 when she was just 19.

Taylor Swift sweeps the American Music Awards

As Taylor revisits Dear John in her upcoming album, fans might recall Mayer's 2013 song Paper Doll, considered a response to his ex’s track.

According to Yahoo, Mayer commented on his song during a live show in April, sharing, "I wonder if people don't like it because it sounds a little [expletive] off. I don't like '[expletive] off' as a song. I think it was more hurt."