Eva Longoria stuns in cut-out bodycon dress for rare appearance with multi-millionaire husband

Eva Longoria made a rare appearance alongside her husband, José Bastón, on Thursday and she looked gorgeous in a figure-hugging dress.

The 48-year-old accentuated her toned figure in a cream midi dress that boasted daring cut-out detailing in the middle of her chest and underneath her bust. The halter neck design also highlighted her decolletage.

© Getty Eva Longoria looked beautiful in her cut-out dress

The Desperate Housewives star completed her look with matching nude heels and a bag, wearing her brunette hair in loose curls with a bronzed complexion and a nude lip.

Eva and José, 55, looked so in love as they walked arm-in-arm along the red carpet to celebrate the 15th anniversary of production company Bambú in Madrid.

© Getty Eva Longoria and her husband José were by each other's side all night

The couple announced their engagement in December 2015, with José – who is the president of 'Televisa', the largest media company in Latin America and worth a reported $20 million – popping the question with a stunning ruby and diamond engagement ring during a trip to Dubai.

© Getty Eva Longoria only had eyes for her husband

"It was such a surprise!" Eva admitted during an interview on the Today Show in January 2106. "He's amazing, he's gorgeous and really the kindest human being I've ever met."

She later told Us Weekly that she and Jose have "been calling each other husband and wife for a while" and revealed that they wanted to celebrate with a "big fat Mexican wedding".

© Getty Eva Longoria and José appeared to be having a great time at the party

They wed in Mexico in May 2016 in an intimate and private ceremony, attended by family and close friends, including Victoria and David Beckham, Melanie Griffith, Ricky Martin, and Vanessa Williams, who made a surprise appearance to serenade Eva and José with her hit song, Save the Best for Last.

Eva wore a breathtaking custom gown by her BFF, Victoria, and later thanked the designer for making her wedding dress of dreams. Posting on Instagram at the time, she wrote: "This was the wedding dress I dreamed of! Thank u @victoriabeckham for having the best vision for my dress! Love you!"

© Getty Eva Longoria and husband José Bastón

In an exclusive interview with HELLO! Magazine, Eva opened up about choosing Victoria to create her dress. She explained: "I asked Victoria to do my dress because I wanted it to be special and made with love – and I knew Victoria would make it with love.

"Victoria was one of my witnesses, too – she signed the paper that says I was here – so it was a Victoria Beckham weekend. She was the best, sweetest person to have there on this day. Not only did she do my wedding dress but she's one of my best friends so for her to be there was so special."