25 Best dressed stars at Paris Fashion Week: Victoria Beckham, Eva Longoria, Emily Ratajkowski and more

Sacré bleu! Paris Fashion Week has wrapped up for another season. For Menswear Spring/Summer 2024, a glittering blanket of stars descended upon the French capital for a sartorial extravaganza. Shows hosted by the likes of Louis Vuitton, Loewe, Jacquemus, and more steered a stream of famous faces to the ever-exclusive FROW, including Victoria Beckham, Emily Ratajkowski and other prestigious attendees.
Intrigued? We’d be worried if you weren’t. Scroll on to discover the best dressed A-listers during this season's PFW offerings.
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham made a romantic appearance on Monday as she stepped out in Versailles to attend Jacquemus' Le Chouchou show alongside her husband David. The fashion matriarch served up al fresco extravagance in a spaghetti strap maxi. The pale-hued piece featured an asymmetric hemline and unconventional floral detailing – a large rosette that adorned her right hip.
A day later, Victoria hit the cobbled Parisian streets once again in a dusty rose-pink blazer dress featuring a masculine fit, an oversized silhouette, and relaxed tailoring which she paired with some stilettos. However, the star’s towering heels were concealed by a pair of navy blue criss-cross printed tights that were styled over, that’s right over, the shoes to form a skin-tight trouser-like design.
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria opted for all-white as she attended the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles. The actress looked crisp yet cool in a relaxed cream suit featuring an oversized fit, relaxed tailoring and single-breasted detailing. She clasped the French brand’s Le Chiquito bag in raspberry in her left hand, adding a pop of colour to her dreamy ensemble.
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski went hell for leather as she attended the Loewe Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 presentation. The model wore a longline leather trench coat that boasted an oversized fit (and we believe – nothing else) paired with some blacked-out sunglasses and knee-high leather boots.
EmRata’s second appearance at the Jacquemus show served up another sartorial success. The model exuded Swan Lake vibes at 'Le Chouchou' show at Chateau de Versailles , sporting a low-slung white tutu teamed with a white bralette that featured dramatic balloon sleeves.
Claire Foy
Claire Foy served up divine elegance in a Bardot-style black midi dress complete with Jacquemus’ Le Chiquito bag as she attended the star-studded show. A pair of velvet twist-effect mules completed her gothic yet uber-romantic attire.
David Beckham
David Beckham joined his wife at Jacquemus’ show looming dapper in a stone-coloured linen suit. The former footballer tuned into French dressing in the casual look which he topped off with some open-toe brown sandals.
Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie was spotted heading to the Chanel show in a blue plaid co-ord complete with a Chanel belt and mesh sock-heels. The star is the brand’s poster girl, having donned a host of Chanel looks during her recent wedding with husband Elliott Grainge.
Halle Bailey
The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey attended the Ami Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show looking gorgeous in grey. The star sported a simple charcoal cami top layered under a chic suit boasting a relaxed, oversized fit.
Demi Moore
Demi Moore put the eek into chic as she blew crowds away in a cream boucle suit. The actress dazzled in the elegant two-piece which was paired with a crisp white shirt, a turquoise brooch and a mini Dior monogram bag which was fastened to her beltline.
Jared Leto
It’s no secret that Jared Leto knows to how create a sartorial buzz. The Oscar-winning actor headed to the Givenchy show in a classic, slim-fit black suit worn under a huge fur coat which he shed later on during the evening.
Will Poulter
A moment please for Brit sweetheart Will Poulter. The actor attended the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 in a contemporary look which consisted of a white, short-sleeved shirt, stone-coloured trousers and a painterly pale pink and cream overcoat which he coolly wore over his left shoulder.
Thomas Doherty
Gossip Girl actor Thomas Doherty opted for all-white as he graced the Dior Homme show. The star wore a pristine white suit, a blue tie, a yellow knit armband and beige suede loafers for the exclusive occasion.
Tom Daley
Dior welcomed Tom Daley through its doors for their hotly anticipated show, and as always, the diver delivered. The father-of-two wore a white and rose pink tie dye tracksuit complete with beige trainers and an argyle print knit.
Pharrell
New Louis Vuitton creative director Pharrell was spotted outside the Dior show wearing a navy denim cap, some petite silver and gold rhinestone-clad sunglasses gold chain necklaces, an embordered denim buttoned shirt with matching trousers, a white t-shirt, some black suede and leather sneakers and a yellow croc-print holdall all from Louis Vuitton. Now that’s good PR.
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell attended the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 in head-to-toe monogram print. The supermodel stepped out in a chocolate leather zip-up mini dress layered under a sharp blazer and paired with some knee-high boots, sunglasses and a crimson monogram bowler bag.
Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford upped his drip game to attend the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show. The Manchester United star proved his sartorial splendour in a green Harrington jacket with panel detailing, black trousers, black high tops, a dusting of silver jewels and large sunglasses.
Jude Bellingham
Jude Bellingham joined England teammate Marcus Rashford courtesy of Louis Vuitton. The genetically-blessed footballer looked deliciously suave in a rose-print shirt and trouser co-ord, which he complemented with a silk necktie and crystal-clad sunglasses.
Zendaya
Zendaya successfully broke the internet as she arrived at the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show in the city of love. The star wore a coordinating bowler shirt and flared trousers combo featuring an earthy palette, a sequin finish, and a cityscape background.
Lenny Kravitz
King of cool Lenny Kravitz attended the Louis Vuitton show in a hefty black biker jacket which he left undone, styled with some baggy low-rise trousers, bulbous black boots and sunglasses.
Willow Smith and Jaden Smith
Willow Smith and Jaden Smith attended the Louis Vuitton Spring 2024 Menswear Collection Runway Show in a rare sibling outing. Jaden sported a denim monogram Louis Vuitton jacket from new Creative Director Pharrell's latest collection and Willow rocked a black suit, white shirt and bikini top.
Dianna Agron
Dianna Agron proved that sometimes less is more as she attended the Hermès SS24 Men's Show at Palais D'ien. The Glee star looked serene in a chocolate cut-out bodysuit-trouser combo featuring a square neckline and neat tailoring.
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton set pulses racing in white as she attended the Wales Bonner Spring/Summer 2024 show. The sporting star suited up in the smart set, which featured flawless tailoring, a snug fit, a double-breasted design and a healthy dose of Gatsby glamour.
Dove Cameron
Dove Cameron made a case for stripes at the Kenzo show. The actress wore a vertically striped, oversized black, floor-skimming black trousers, flatform shoes and sunglasses that created the perfect grunge-girl aesthetic.
Winnie Harlow
Model Winnie Harlow looked fabulous in florals for the Kenzo Menswear show. Posing outside the Eiffel Tower, Winnie showcased her longline pink floral dress which she styled with a pink and purple cloche hat and a silver space-age bag by the brand.
Noah Cyrus
Noah Cyrus was also all about the striking headwear at Kenzo’s Spring Summer 2024 show. Miley’s younger sister wore a modest satin navy blue maxi dress with long sleeves and a ruched waistband that boasted a knitted blue hood with bold cherry red crochet detailing.