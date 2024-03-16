Victoria Beckham wows in slinky robe and sky-high boots with best friend Eva Longoria

Victoria Beckham never fails to amaze fans with her incredible sense of style, and the star makes even a pyjama party look chic as she enjoyed a girl's night in with her bestie Eva Longoria.

The fashion designer, 49, looked stylish in a blue robe that tied in at the waist, styled with a pair of open-toe thigh-high boots. The mother-of-four wore her hair in loose waves that perfectly framed her face, with a glam makeup look consisting of a smokey eye, a pair of false lashes, and a nude lip.

© Instagram Eva and Victoria were pictured enjoying a drink together

Eva looked just as stunning wearing a striped robe and a pair of white slippers, with her straight hair clipped back as she held a glass of red wine.

Sharing the snapshot on her Instagram Stories, Victoria captioned the post: "Happy birthday @evalongoria!!! Kisses xx"

Victoria and the Desperate Housewives actress have had a close bond for almost two decades, after meeting back in 2007 when the Beckham family moved to Los Angeles. The pair immediately struck up a friendship, and have been seen supporting each other's career and personal ventures since.

© Darren Gerrish Eva and Victoria have a close bond

"We're best friends and have shared lots of life lessons together," Eva previously told Daily Mail Australia. "What we talk about is between us but we've been through stuff together."

Most recently, Victoria showed her support for her friend when she congratulated Eva on her Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song in her Directorial role in the film Flamin' Hot.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham We love to see women supporting women

Sharing a photo of the duo on Instagram, Victoria looked stunning in a white backless gown from her collection, while Eva looked as glamorous as ever wearing a black cut-out maxi dress, paired with a emerald green clutch bag.

Congratulations @evalongoria on your @theacademy nomination!!! So proud of you!! Kisses xx," Victoria wrote.