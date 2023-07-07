Cruz Beckham drops brand new look – and fans are really confused

Cruz Beckham has many tricks up his Supreme sleeve. The youngest son of Victoria and David Beckham is not only a budding musician but has naturally inherited his mother’s knack for fashion.

The 18-year-old snapped a casual mirror selfie on Thursday, documenting his outfit of the day. He looked laid back in a red and black horizontally striped oversized T-shirt and dark-wash denim trousers, which caused confusion among fans.

The mirror was angled at a position that shortened Cruz’s legs, placing more emphasis on his colourful tee. He also wore a silver chain around his neck and a pair of beige Birkenstock mules also beloved by his older brother Romeo and Romeo’s girlfriend Mia Regan.

© Instagram Cruz baffled fans with his quirky mirror selfie

Cruz wrote: “Lil dump,” alongside the series of images, which also included pictures of the budding singer in the studio and getting a tattoo on his left arm.

© Instagram The singer also shared a peek inside his studio session

His close friends and followers were quick to react to the post, which was something of a Trompe-l'œil. “Wow you lost some leg in that green pic - hope you’re having a ball!,” one wrote, as another commented: “When he droppin doee…” referencing Cruz’s music. A third added: “Ok but left us hanging mate, what’s that new tat?”

© Instagram Cruz has inherited his mother's love for fashion

It’s clear that The Beckham family have a symbiotic relationship with fashion. Matriarch Victoria is a fashion pioneer, while her kids are certified fashion followers. Cruz is notably the most experimental Beckham boy in the household, regularly toying with streetwear styles to create playful concoctions.

© Instagram Cruz, Romeo and David at a family outing recently

Earlier this year, Cruz was photographed by his famous mother sporting a look with an underlying message. In a comedic snap shared online by Victoria and ironically captioned with the word “Chic!”, the 18-year-old wrapped himself in a yellow and white beach towel.

© Getty Images The 18-year-old has taken a leaf out of his mum Victoria's style book

Underneath his unusual choice of headwear, Cruz donned an electric blue sweatshirt with graphic text and a pair of geometric sunglasses. A denim-textured cap also perched atop his head, displaying the word “Seven” in white writing.

Beckham family followers will appreciate that “Seven” is Harper Beckham’s middle name. Cruz’s younger sister, who is now eleven, shares a close bond with each of her older siblings, plus Brooklyn’s wife Nicola.