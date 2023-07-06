Denise van Outen steals the show in striking mini dress

Denise van Outen is turning heads left and centre whenever she steps out with her daring fashion takes, and her latest was absolutely incredible as she stole the show at the Grand Prix Ball.

Heading to the event with boyfriend Jimmy Barba, Denise looked phenomenal in a green mini dress that captured attention with its shimmering crystals and bold patterns alongside the skirt portion. Her zip-up item highlighted her hourglass figure and showed off her fabulously toned legs as she posed for a series of loved-up photos with her beau.

The outfit was completed with a pair of strappy heels, while she had a pretty face of makeup while allowing her long blonde hair to flow down her shoulders.

Alongside her loved-up photos, she also shared snaps of herself with Spice Girls singer Emma Bunton, who looked gorgeous in a deep-green outfit, footage of herself DJing at the event and even a hair-raising clip of Strictly couple Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova who put on a daring display with their dance moves.

In her caption, Denise said: "Fabulous evening @grandprixball supporting @unicef @thehurlinghamclub. Thank you @nickede @eastofedenpr. Loved DJing for this event @pioneerdjglobal @noisykitchenhq my dress is from @karen_millen shoes @roberto_cavalli."

Her followers were quick to offer their support with dozens of compliments, as one posted: "Gorgeous outfit, but had to do a double take thought it was you being spun around on the dance floor for a minute," and a second added: "All my favourite couples- Denise and Jimmy and Nadiya and Kai - just GORGEOUS."

A third commented: "A) loving you in green and B) that looks like an amazing night," and a fourth penned: "Your beauty is incomparable."

Denise has long been a fan of a mini dress and she blew fans away last month when she showed off a stylish one as she presented on Steph's Packed Lunch.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the blonde beauty shared a radiant photograph of herself rocking a bold black and white striped summer dress. Her gorgeous frock featured a voluminous balloon skirt and a cinched waistline.

Falling just above her knees, Denise's sophisticated dress accentuated her hourglass figure and impressively toned legs. For a pop of colour, the star teamed her striped number with a pair of lilac Sophia Webster heels complete with hot pink butterflies.

As ever, the mother-of-one looked her usual polished self with defined brows, rosy blush, glossy pink lipstick and champagne highlighter. She finished her look with a chic hairdo featuring mermaid-esque waves which she wore in a central parting.