Helen Flanagan is a total beach babe as she wows in form-flattering tiny bikini

Former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan always looks phenomenal in her daring looks

Helen Flanagan has well and truly set social media alight as the 32-year-old took to the beach with her children while rocking a stylish teal bikini.

The model and actress looked absolutely phenomenal in her tiny two-piece as she ran through the sand with her brood, while also wading through shallow waters while holding son Charlie, two. The mother-of-three's teal item highlighted her stunning physique and she made sure to tie her hair up in a bun as she enjoyed a day in the sun.

Click the video below to see Helen in one of our favourite bikini looks...

WATCH: Helen Flanagan looks phenomenal in daring string bikini

Helen also rocked a stylish pair of sunglasses during her trip to the beach. Charlie and daughter Matilda, seven, looked sweet in their beachwear with Charlie in a blue pair of shorts and matching crocs, while Matilda had a peach-coloured swimsuit.

Absent from the photos was Helen's other daughter, Delilah, five, although in her caption she explained the absence. She said: "Can't wait for the kids to break up for summer (sad Delilah's not in these pics she wouldn't get out of kids club) x."

© Instagram Helen looked gorgeous as she enjoyed time with her children

Helen's post sparked a response amongst her fanbase, as one said: "Gawjus kids with Gawjus mummy," and a second enthused: "Looking beautiful as ever," while a third shared: "So beautiful, fun pictures."

PHOTOS: Helen Flanagan sports hot pink two-piece for sun-soaked outing- and did you see her abs?

And a fourth followed penned: "100% agree!! Beach mums with their happy, sandy babies, lots of ice creams and playing in the waves!!! Roll on summer."

© Instagram The star's daughter Delilah didn't join in on the fun

Helen has shared many a photo from a trip away, either solo or with her children, and last month she showed how fashion-forward she is with a series of striking looks while away in Mykonos.

The glamorous actress and reality show star modelled a gorgeous denim bikini top that showcased her curves, wearing it with a matching flared denim miniskirt. She also added a matching pair of black sandals and clutch bag to the ensemble, while tying her hair into a bun and finishing her look off with a pair of sunglasses.

© Instagram Helen can always stun in her bikini looks

She captioned the image: "Loved loved loved @kaluamykonos yesterday, was so fun [butterfly emoji]". The previous day, the mother-of-three was snapped rocking the most impeccable ivory summer gown.

The glamorous gown featured a cinched corset-top alongside a billowing maxi-skirt as she posed next to pieces of stunning Greek scenery, capturing the true beauty of the European nation.

The actress recently enjoyed some time in Greece

The first snap in the post showed Helen being pictured in front of a stone wall and a vibrant blue door. In the second photo, Helen was perfectly poised in a glamorous restaurant and positioned on a brown wooden chair.

PHOTOS: Helen Flanagan showcases incredible figure in curve-hugging string bikini

WOW: Helen Flanagan turns up the heat in daring denim two-piece

She completed her ensemble with a pair of on-trend white Hermés sandals. Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in with messages of approval. "I loved Mykonos you look fabulous x," one fan. A second added: "That's such a pretty dress," whilst a third wrote: "You look stunning in that dress," alongside a heart-eyes emoji.