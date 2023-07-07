Christie Brinkley's daughter, Sailor, was in a reflective mood after celebrating her 25th birthday on July 2.

The Sports Illustrated model took to Instagram on Thursday to share several stunning photos to mark her milestone birthday alongside a poignant message in which she praised herself for how far she has come both mentally and physically over the last 10 years.

One image showed Sailor posing with a friend for a beautiful waterside photo while wearing what appeared to be a bright green swimsuit with a plunging scoop neckline and low back.

Another photo showed her sitting beside her supermodel mom cheering and laughing after she was presented with 11 mini chocolate eclairs boasting two pink candles.

© Instagram Sailor looked beautiful in her swimsuit-clad, waterside photo

Sailor also looked beautiful posing next to her lookalike mom for a sunset photo on the beach. Both women wore waist-cinching, floor-length white dresses and wrapped their arms around each other as they smiled for the camera.

Captioning her carousel of photos, Sailor penned: "For the first birthday in quite a while I didn't catch the birthday blues. I held strongly to the belief in a version of myself that hasn't come to life yet & gave love to all the past versions that brought me here.

© Instagram Christie Brinkley and her daughter Sailor both stunned in white dresses on the beach

"This year I tried new things, moved through hardships with grace, celebrated my body, nourished my inner child, laughed more, cried less, became friends with the scary parts of my mind, made sure to dance at least twice a week, cherished my friendships, felt peace in my solitude, and found an incredible sense of true independence I've never felt before."

She continued: "My oldest & dearest friend Dillon sent me a video from 10 years ago (last slide) the other day and I couldn't help but feel so proud of that sweet 15 year old Sailor who did everything for everyone else.

© Instagram Sailor Brinkley Cook turned 25 on July 2

"Well, 10 years later and I can truly & honestly say you did the work and are doing it all for yourself now. & I can't wait to see what the next 10 years have in store. Anyway, THANK YOU ALL for the warm wishes and birthday surprises. I can already tell my 25th trip around the sun is going to be a joy! Xx."

The "last slide" Sailor referred to was a clip of her as a teenager walking along the beach and giving her future self some advice. She said: "Don't light yourself on fire to keep another person warm, it's a good one."

© Getty Christie with her beautiful children, Jack, Alexa Ray, and Sailor

Sailor's followers were quick to send her birthday wishes and many also hailed her an inspiration. "You know you truly are such an inspiration for leading life with such grace, humility and understanding for only 25 years around the sun, your grasp on life is amazingly beautiful. Happy happy birthday to you," replied one.

A second said: "Beautiful young lady you are, you've always carried yourself with such poise and grace. I hope 25 is great to you. Happy Birthday." A third added: "You're so self-aware! You're a blessing and a light God bless you always!"