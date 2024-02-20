Kendall Jenner proved her sisters aren't the only ones with photographic derrieres when she shared a cheeky new photo on Monday.

The 28-year-old left little to the imagination when she shared an image of herself half-submerged in water wearing a tiny string bikini.

With the sun glistening against her skin, Kendall's model physique was front and center in the risqué snap, which was taken from above and showed off her pert derriere and tiny waist.

While her face couldn't be seen, Kendall's trademark long raven locks cascaded down her back as she kneeled in a pool.

The breathtaking image was shared soon after she celebrated some joyous baby news close to home.

Kendall shared her delight over the arrival of her close friend, Lauren Perez's second baby, commenting with a red heart emoji on a collection of photos she shared of her newborn daughter.

In one image, Lauren is sitting in a hospital bed with her daughter, Lev Rain Waltzer, cradled against her chest wearing a cut pink beanie hat.

Another snapshot features a close-up photo of her baby girl with her adorable chubby cheeks on display. Other images include one of Lauren with both of her children and her husband David Waltzer, holding their daughter in his arms.

Captioning the carousel of family photos, the new mom wrote: "Lev Rain Waltzer born into the world on 2/12/24 our little heart. Snowy, Momma and Dada love you more than you could ever know. Officially a Family of 4! @d_waltzer."

Kendall also expressed her happiness for her friends when they announced they were expecting their first child, son Snow, in April 2022.

Sharing a photo of her blossoming baby bump, Lauren wrote: "1+1=3," to which Kendall replied: "It sure does!" as well as several heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Kendall was spotted reuniting with her ex-boyfriend, Devin Booker, at the 2024 Super Bowl earlier this month.

The former couple – who appear to have remained on friendly terms despite splitting in October 2022 – were pictured in the same VIP suite, although they were not sitting next to each other.

The NBA player wasn't the only ex of Kendall's to attend the Super Bowl – which was won by the Kansas City Chiefs for a second consecutive year.

Her most recent ex-boyfriend, Puerto Rican rapper, Bad Bunny, 29, was spotted sitting in a different suite alongside Lizzo and Apple CEO, Tim Cook.

They appear to have remained friendly exes too as they recently enjoyed celebrating New Year's Eve together – just weeks after they called it quits after less than a year of dating.

