Harper Beckham is fashion's coolest 12-year-old in funky trainers and sweet denim dress

David and Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper Seven has a seriously impressive archive of limited edition trainers, designer handbags and dreamy cool-girl dresses. She may only be 12, but this mini style muse is no stranger to a noteworthy fashion moment.
Marking her birthday on Monday, fashion mogul Victoria took to Instagram in tribute of her youngest's special day. VB shared a gallery of photos of Harper looking super cute as she played on a climbing frame at the park - wearing extremely rare Nike SB Dunk Low trainers from the brand's limited edition eBay x Nike collaboration.
The colourful Nike kicks first hit shelves in December 2022 and retailed at £110 ($130), but resale prices for the head-turning footwear is going for almost double that.
Harper, who recently attended her mother's summer party in a candy pink slip dress and £700 Off-White trainers, looked adorable in the 'Dania' mini dress from Urban Outfitters.
The stylish tween's embroidered boho mini dress featured a flowing asymmetrical hem, square neckline, dainty spaghetti straps, and a pretty frill finish.
Spice Girls star Victoria penned the sweetest caption on her post. "Happy Birthday Harper Seven. The sweetest, kindest soul.
"Your love and energy is a blessing to everyone lucky enough to know and love you.You are our everything. We love you so much," she wrote.
Fans were quick to comment on Harper's pretty boho dress, flooding Victoria's IG post with kind messages praising the 12-year-old's age-appropriate dressing.
"I love so much that she dresses like a beautiful young girl and is not trying in any way to look older… it’s so refreshing," wrote one fan, as another commented: "You and David should be so proud! She is a naturally gorgeous and radiantly happy child. I can't wait to see what the future holds for her. Happy birthday Harper Seven!"
"Happy birthday Harper, wonder where she got her style from? She's a perfect mix between mum and dad."
Chiming in with the birthday messages, Harper's sister-in-law Nicola Peltz, who married Brooklyn Beckham in a $3 million oceanfront wedding ceremony in April last year, was amongst the tween's loved ones to celebrate her birthday on social media.
"Happy birthday to my baby sis Harper 7," penned Nicola. "You are the most amazing girl I am so lucky to have you in my life. I love you more than you even know! (Can we always match forever?)"