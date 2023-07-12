Harper Beckham is fashion's coolest 12-year-old in funky trainers and sweet denim dress

David and Victoria Beckham's mini style muse has a wardrobe better than most

David and Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper Seven has a seriously impressive archive of limited edition trainers, designer handbags and dreamy cool-girl dresses. She may only be 12, but this mini style muse is no stranger to a noteworthy fashion moment.

Marking her birthday on Monday, fashion mogul Victoria took to Instagram in tribute of her youngest's special day. VB shared a gallery of photos of Harper looking super cute as she played on a climbing frame at the park - wearing extremely rare Nike SB Dunk Low trainers from the brand's limited edition eBay x Nike collaboration.

The colourful Nike kicks first hit shelves in December 2022 and retailed at £110 ($130), but resale prices for the head-turning footwear is going for almost double that.

© Instagram Harper Beckham turned 12 this week

Harper, who recently attended her mother's summer party in a candy pink slip dress and £700 Off-White trainers, looked adorable in the 'Dania' mini dress from Urban Outfitters.

The stylish tween's embroidered boho mini dress featured a flowing asymmetrical hem, square neckline, dainty spaghetti straps, and a pretty frill finish.

© Instagram Harper showed off the latest addition to her ever-growning trainer collection

Spice Girls star Victoria penned the sweetest caption on her post. "Happy Birthday Harper Seven. The sweetest, kindest soul.

"Your love and energy is a blessing to everyone lucky enough to know and love you.You are our everything. We love you so much," she wrote.

© Instagram The 12-year-old posed with her epic birthday cake this week

Fans were quick to comment on Harper's pretty boho dress, flooding Victoria's IG post with kind messages praising the 12-year-old's age-appropriate dressing.

© Instagram Harper looked stylish in a lavender dress and trainers

"I love so much that she dresses like a beautiful young girl and is not trying in any way to look older… it’s so refreshing," wrote one fan, as another commented: "You and David should be so proud! She is a naturally gorgeous and radiantly happy child. I can't wait to see what the future holds for her. Happy birthday Harper Seven!"

© Instagram Harper Beckham rocked a floral dress, natural makeup and a hand-me-down Louis Vuitton handbag

"Happy birthday Harper, wonder where she got her style from? She's a perfect mix between mum and dad."

Chiming in with the birthday messages, Harper's sister-in-law Nicola Peltz, who married Brooklyn Beckham in a $3 million oceanfront wedding ceremony in April last year, was amongst the tween's loved ones to celebrate her birthday on social media.

© Instagram Nicola and Harper debuted matching butterfly tattoos

"Happy birthday to my baby sis Harper 7," penned Nicola. "You are the most amazing girl I am so lucky to have you in my life. I love you more than you even know! (Can we always match forever?)"