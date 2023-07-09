Harper Beckham is a lilac dream in retro slip dress and £1.5k of designer accessories

The award for the most chic birthday party goes to Harper Beckham, who marked her 12th birthday with a Prada party at Harrods this weekend.

The fashionable tween, who will officially turn 12 on 10 July, has slowly been building her impressive archive of designer accessories, runway-ready ensembles and enviable wardrobe pieces thanks to having access to her mum Victoria Beckham's eponymous fashion collection.

Victoria and Harper stopped for a photo outside the Prada Caffe at Harrods

On Saturday, Harper once again proved her sartorial excellence as she donned a pretty lilac slip dress from Urban Outfitters' label Light Before Dark. The birthday girl's 'Camille' vintage-style slip dress was cut from a silky pastel fabric, featuring a V neckline adorned with pink lace, delicate spaghetti straps, a slim-fit silhouette, and a flared midi-length hem.

The 12-year-old posed with her epic birthday cake

David and Victoria's mini style muse teamed her highstreet dress with a slew of designer accessories. Harper was aptly armed with her beloved Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon mini bag from Prada and Off-White x Nike Dunk Low 'Lot 28 of 50' trainers.

Harper looked stylish in a lavender dress and trainers

Harper first debuted her £950 Prada handbag when she posed for a mirror selfie with her mum, Victoria. In the sweet mother-daughter snap, Harper and VB twinned in pink and purple dresses, marking yet another occasion the fashionable duo had twinned in coordinating outfits.

Harper's limited edition designer footwear comes from the late Virgil Abloh’s first Nike Dunk collaboration from 2019. Only 50 pairs of her statement sneakers were made, and prices for the funky kicks range anywhere from £450 - £800.

Harper pictured with her dad David at the Prada Caffe

The fashionista's fun footwear features hyper violet laces, signature zip tie detailing, an exposed-foam tongue and a rectangular tab affixed to the Nike Swoosh.

"Harper Seven is 12!!(almost) @Prada party for Harper Seven. CHIC!!" the former Spice Girl posted on her Instagram.

Harper's brother Romeo was also in attendance

"So pretty and getting tall. Beautiful mum and daughter," penned a fan on IG, as another wrote: "How lovely to see a well dressed, no makeup young person. She’s a credit to you both."

"Happy birthday you look beautiful Harper," chimed in a third fan.

Harper's pre-birthday party was attended by her parents David and Victoria, as well as her two older brothers, Cruz and Romeo.

Victoria also shared photos of Harper's brother Cruz

The fashionista's eldest brother Brooklyn, who was unable to attend, lives in the States with his wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham.