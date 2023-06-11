Trendy Harper Beckham is a total princess in candy pink puff-sleeved dress

Victoria Beckham's sartorial flair is rubbing off on her 11-year-old daughter Harper Seven, who looked effortlessly chic in a puff-sleeved candy pink dress in the Spice Girls star's latest Instagram post.

Delighting her 30.9 million IG followers with photos from their family holiday to Japan, fashion mogul Victoria shared a gallery of snaps of her youngest - and fans couldn't help but comment on Harper's ultra-cute skort dress.

© Instagram Victoria and David Beckham took their two youngest children to Tokyo, Japan

"So incredible being back in Japan after so long meeting incredible people and learning about the culture and traditions. Thank you to everyone for making our family feel so welcome," Victoria penned in the caption of her post.

In a photo alongside her dad David, mum Victoria and brother Cruz, little Harper looked like a Disney princess as she donned a sweet tiered dress from Hollister & Co., complete with a ruched neckline, romantic short sleeves and sporty built-in shorts.

© Instagram Harper looked ultra-stylish in a pretty pink dress from Hollister & Co.

The youngest Beckham styled her honey-blonde hair into a ballerina bun and sported an immaculate baby pink manicure to match her sugar pink frock.

© Instagram Harper looked so grown up in her pretty pink dress and ballerina hair

Rushing to the comments, fans flocked to comment on the mini style icon's fashion moment. "Harper’s pink dress! She is the cutest!" wrote one fan, as another added: "Victoria, you are ageing like a fine wine! And Harper is looking more and more like you."

"Beautiful photos, Harper looks especially sweet and a lovely young lady (just like her talented Mum)" a third fan sweetly shared. See more of Harper's super cute moments in the clip below...

Harper's summer dress is still available in several sizes and colours on Hollister's website, but has sadly sold out in pink. The website reads: "This super pretty skort dress features channelling through the waist and puff sleeves. Can be worn on or off the shoulder. Designed with built-in shorts and pockets."

David and Victoria's youngest child Harper Seven is no stranger to a designer fashion moment. Not only does her mother have an eponymous high-end fashion label, but Harper has her own personal slew of luxe designer handbags and quality hand-me-downs from VB's wardrobe.

© Instagram Harper posed with her sister-in-law Nicola Peltz at Elton John's concert earlier this month

Earlier this month, Victoria's mini-me was wearing a £1.2k Utility Polo Bear Cashmere Jumper from the Ralph Lauren Collection. Harper's teddy bear motif was dressed in suave white trousers and a tuxedo jacket with a bowtie, suggesting her spring knitwear was a find from a previous season's collection.

© Getty Harper looked super chic in a black suit at PFW

