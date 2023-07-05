Harper Beckham rocks vintage designer handbag and natural makeup after mum Victoria's cosmetics ban

The Spice Girls star's 11-year-old daughter has a passion for all things beauty – just like her fashion designer mum

Victoria Beckham recently revealed she had banned beauty-obsessed daughter Harper from wearing a full face of makeup "outside of the house" – but it seems the 11-year-old has broken the rules for a special family occasion.

Fans got a glimpse of Harper's makeup skills in new family photos from dad David Beckham and mum Victoria's 24th wedding anniversary celebrations. The youngster – who was no doubt given unlimited access to the Spice Girls star's VB Beauty range to create her natural beauty blend – looked adorable in a blue floral dress that wouldn't have looked out of place in Holly Willoughby's wardrobe. She carried a rare vintage Louis Vuitton bag on one shoulder, clearly also borrowed from her mum's wardrobe.

The discontinued designer accessory, the 'Takashi Murakami Monogram Pochette Accessoires Shoulder Bag', retails for up to £2k second-hand these days. Harper is one lucky girl!

But it was her radiant, natural makeup that really stole the show – it's clear to see that the little girl is following in her mother VB's footsteps!

© Instagram Harper Beckham rocked a floral dress, natural makeup and a hand-me-down Louis Vuitton handbag

Victoria recently chatted to the Sunday Times about Harper growing up, revealing her only daughter has become "obsessed with makeup".

"She’s been able to do a full face and contour for quite some time. She’s good at doing it very naturally," the star said.

© Instagram Harper hugged her dad David Beckham during their fun-filled family celebrations

Victoria – who also raises children Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18, with husband David – added: "Going to Space NK is her favourite treat after school.

"If she’s doing well in a test I’ll take her to the one down the road — it’s her favorite thing. She’s obsessed."

© Instagram Harper posed alongside her big brother Cruz Beckham

It's no surprise Harper is fascinated by all things makeup since Wannabe singer Victoria has been making a splash with her ultra-luxe approach to beauty in recent years.

Launched in 2019 following the success of her eponymous fashion line, Victoria Beckham Beauty has become a mainstay of the makeup market.

© Instagram The Beckham boys - Romeo, Cruz and dad David - enjoyed a lovely evening

Spanning face, lips, eyes, and more recently skin, the designer prides herself on creating items she felt were missing from her own makeup bag.

And it's not just her beauty looks that Harper is copying. With an impressive collection of designer handbags, access to items from her mum's fashion label, and the influence of her famous big brothers, Harper is fast becoming one of the most stylish celebrity children around.

Harper is following in her famous mum's footsteps

The pair have been known to coordinate their outfits, with Harper taking serious style notes from her mum.

Meanwhile, Victoria revealed how daughter Harper marked her parents' 24th wedding anniversary. The pre-teen sweetly put together a gift bag for each of her parents, each with their own handwritten note.

Captioning a photo of the adorable gesture, Victoria penned: "We love you Harper Seven," alongside a string of pink love heart emojis.