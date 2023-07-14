Harper Beckham shows off perfect summer manicure for special Miami outing with dad David

There's no denying that Harper Beckham is quickly becoming a fashionista in her own right and on Thursday, the 12-year-old was spotted sporting the most stylish summer manicure whilst out for dinner with her dad, David Beckham.

The former England football star, 48 took to his Instagram Stories with a cute father-daughter photo showing the pair enjoying a slap-up meal at Miami Slice Pizza, chowing down on what appeared to be a burrata-topped piece.

Harper and David an evening out in Miami

Harper's perfectly manicured white French tips could not go unnoticed as she beamed for the camera mid-slice next to her loving dad who looked equally as thrilled in the sweet snap.

Captioning the picture, David penned: "Sooooo good @miamipizzaslice #Harperseven." Taking after her fashion mogul mother, Victoria Beckham, the 12-year-old's perfectly polished nails weren't the only fabulous part of her evening ensemble as she rocked a pretty navy blue summer dress.

The pair enjoyed delicious-looking pizza

The youngster accessorised the piece with an elegant gold pendant necklace and swept her honey-hued locks back into a slick ponytail. Meanwhile, David kept it casual in a white linen T-shirt and a pink baseball cap.

If one thing is for sure, it's that Harper is without a doubt one of the most stylish celebrity children and earlier this week, mum Victoria shared a fabulous photo of her only daughter looking ultra fabulous in a denim dress and cool trainers to mark her 12th birthday on Monday.

© Instagram Harper showed off the latest addition to her ever-growning trainer collection

The pre-teen was captured enjoying time on a climbing frame wearing the denim Urban Outfitters number which she paired with extremely rare Nike SB Dunk Low trainers from the brand's limited edition eBay x Nike collaboration.

The dark wash denim dress is coined the 'Dania' and is covered in chic embroidery around the hemline. The boho-inspired piece also features flattering spaghetti straps and a girlish frilly edging.

© Instagram Harper Beckham turned 12 this week

In a second photo, Harper added another seriously on-trend layer to her summer look, donning an oversized grey hoodie. The slew of snaps was followed by a heartfelt caption from her Spice Girl mum who penned: "Happy Birthday Harper Seven. The sweetest, kindest soul."

"Your love and energy is a blessing to everyone lucky enough to know and love you. You are our everything. We love you so much," alongside a number of pink love heart emojis.

© Instagram Harper looked stylish in a lavender dress and trainers

Harper's lavish birthday celebrations have so far included an exciting trip to Disneyworld with both of her adoring parents as well as a visit to the newly-opened Prada Cafe at Harrods, where she was joined by her two of her three adoring brothers, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18.

Once again Harper looked ultra-chic for the birthday outing and opted to wear a ankle-length satin gown which was a beautiful shade of lilac and featured elegant lace detailing. Sticking with her usual fashion rule, she slipped into a pair of Nike socks and trainers as she posed for a string of beaming photos.