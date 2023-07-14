Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Harper Beckham shows off perfect summer manicure for special Miami outing with dad David
Subscribe

Harper Beckham shows off perfect summer manicure for special Miami outing with dad David

 The daughter of Victoria Beckham recently turned 12...

David Beckham and Harper Beckham
Isabelle Casey
Isabelle CaseyContent Writer

There's no denying that Harper Beckham is quickly becoming a fashionista in her own right and on Thursday, the 12-year-old was spotted sporting the most stylish summer manicure whilst out for dinner with her dad, David Beckham.

The former England football star, 48  took to his Instagram Stories with a cute father-daughter photo showing the pair enjoying a slap-up meal at Miami Slice Pizza, chowing down on what appeared to be a burrata-topped piece.

Harper Beckham and David Beckham eating pizza
Harper and David an evening out in Miami

Harper's perfectly manicured white French tips could not go unnoticed as she beamed for the camera mid-slice next to her loving dad who looked equally as thrilled in the sweet snap. 

Captioning the picture, David penned: "Sooooo good @miamipizzaslice #Harperseven." Taking after her fashion mogul mother, Victoria Beckham, the 12-year-old's perfectly polished nails weren't the only fabulous part of her evening ensemble as she rocked a pretty navy blue summer dress. 

The pair enjoyed delicious-looking pizza
The pair enjoyed delicious-looking pizza

The youngster accessorised the piece with an elegant gold pendant necklace and swept her honey-hued locks back into a slick ponytail. Meanwhile, David kept it casual in a white linen T-shirt and a pink baseball cap.

If one thing is for sure, it's that Harper is without a doubt one of the most stylish celebrity children and earlier this week, mum Victoria shared a fabulous photo of her only daughter looking ultra fabulous in a denim dress and cool trainers to mark her 12th birthday on Monday. 

Harper showed off the latest addition to her ever-growning trainer collection© Instagram
Harper showed off the latest addition to her ever-growning trainer collection

The pre-teen was captured enjoying time on a climbing frame wearing the denim Urban Outfitters number which she paired with extremely rare Nike SB Dunk Low trainers from the brand's limited edition eBay x Nike collaboration. 

The dark wash denim dress is coined the 'Dania' and is covered in chic embroidery around the hemline. The boho-inspired piece also features flattering spaghetti straps and a girlish frilly edging.

Harper Beckham wears a denim dress and hoodie© Instagram
Harper Beckham turned 12 this week

In a second photo, Harper added another seriously on-trend layer to her summer look, donning an oversized grey hoodie. The slew of snaps was followed by a heartfelt caption from her Spice Girl mum who penned: "Happy Birthday Harper Seven. The sweetest, kindest soul."

"Your love and energy is a blessing to everyone lucky enough to know and love you. You are our everything. We love you so much," alongside a number of pink love heart emojis.

Harper Seven in a lavender dress and trainers © Instagram
Harper looked stylish in a lavender dress and trainers

Harper's lavish birthday celebrations have so far included an exciting trip to Disneyworld with both of her adoring parents as well as a visit to the newly-opened Prada Cafe at Harrods, where she was joined by her two of her three adoring brothers, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18. 

Once again Harper looked ultra-chic for the birthday outing and opted to wear a ankle-length satin gown which was a beautiful shade of lilac and featured elegant lace detailing. Sticking with her usual fashion rule, she slipped into a pair of Nike socks and trainers as she posed for a string of beaming photos.

Other topics

More Celebrity Style

See more