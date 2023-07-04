Carrie Underwood has returned to her sprawling 400-acre home in Franklin, Tennessee – and it wasn't just the sight of her husband, Mike Fisher, and their two sons that filled her with joy.

The 40-year-old is currently on a break from her Las Vegas residency, Reflection, and shared her delight over the "happy things" she was greeted by as she enjoys some downtime before heading back to Sin City in September.

Carrie has made no secret of her green thumb and often refers to her jaw-dropping garden as her "happy place", so she was overjoyed to see that all her hard work planting her own fruits and vegetables is paying off.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Carrie shared several photos of the beautiful space – which also boats a spectacular new addition – including her larger-than-life vegetables and blooming flowers.

Captioning a photo of sunflowers, Carrie penned: "Coming home to happy things…" followed by a red heart and sunflower emoji. She also shared a photo of her freshly picked goodies placed on a countertop in her lavish kitchen, which she captioned with several love emojis.

Carrie and Mike built their "forever home" after splashing $3 million on the land in 2011, according to Variety. The home boasts several bedrooms, private horse stables, and its own lake.

"My husband, Mike, and I are designing our forever home. My must-haves are a wood-burning fireplace, a porch swing, and rocking chairs," she told Country Living in 2016.

Carrie will enjoy most of the summer at home with Mike and their sons, Isaiah, eight, and Jacob, four, with only two planned performances in July before a handful of dates in August, including joining Guns N' Roses for three shows on their North American tour.

The country music singer has often shared her love for the iconic band, and rock music in general, so she was jumping for joy when she made the announcement in May that she will be joining them on tour.

"SO ready for this! I'm joining @gunsnroses for select dates on their North American Tour in August and I CANNOT WAIT!!" she wrote. Many of her fans responded with surprise but excitement, with one commenting: "Oh Carrie, I LOVE THIS FOR YOU!!"

A second said: "WHY ARE YOU SO COOL OH MY GOSH." A third added: "So happy you get to do this Carrie!!!" A fourth penned: "I'm so proud & happy for you! It would be dreamy if you followed GnR in the European leg too."

Dedicated fans of the singer will remember that back in March, while on her Denim and Rhinestones tour in Los Angeles, she was joined by the band's lead singer Axl Rose for a surprise performance of 'Welcome to the Jungle'.

And last July, she joined the band for a pair of shows in the United Kingdom. "Never in a million years did I think I would get to spend not one but TWO nights of my life on stage with @gunsnroses! Thanks, again, to the band and crew and, of course, to the fantastic crowd! The energy was [lightning]!!! Until next time…" she wrote.