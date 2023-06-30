Carrie Underwood turns heads in plunging see-through jumpsuit

The country music star is currently in Las Vegas for her Reflection residency

Carrie Underwood has been dazzling fans in Las Vegas during her Reflection residency – but she's causing a stir off-stage too.

The 40-year-old posed for a new cover shoot for Las Vegas Weekly and she looked phenomenal in one of her most daring looks to date. The Before He Cheats singer rocked a plunging black jumpsuit that hugged her toned physique in all the right places.

Carrie's mesmerizing outfit boasted an extremely deep neckline that exposed parts of her chest and an intricate lace design all-over that showed glimpses of her bare skin underneath.

WATCH: Behind the scenes of Carrie Underwood's Reflection residency

The figure-hugging ensemble also nipped in her tiny waist and flared out from the knees. In true Carrie fashion, the sleeves were adorned with long, black fringe detailing that added to her country-rock aesthetic.

Her blonde hair was worn down in big voluminous curls and she accessorized with dangly silver earrings, keeping her makeup simple with soft smokey eyes and pale pink lips.

Sharing a photo of the magazine's cover on Instagram, Carrie's followers went wild for the head-turning image, with one exclaiming: "That photo!" followed by several flame emojis.

A second said: "You look beautiful, Carrie." A third added: "Love your cover, Carrie." A fourth penned: "Very impressive! Love the photo, and you!"

Carrie's residency began on June 21, marking a big change for the singer, who has been forced to temporarily leave her husband Mike Fisher, and their sons, Isaiah, eight, and Jacob, four, behind at home in Tennessee.

Carrie Underwood has been wowing fans in Vegas

However, last week she was able to enjoy some free time between performances and reunited with her family to spend a day hiking, posting a rare photo of Mike and their sons enjoying their time in nature.

Carrie rarely shares photos of her sons, so fans were likely delighted at the glimpse into their family life, which the singer simply captioned: "My whole world."

© Instagram Carrie Underwood shared this photo of her husband and sons during a break from her shows

The Hate My Heart singer revealed last year that her sons will usually visit her in Vegas as her shows are wrapping up to keep their lives as stable as possible.

"They usually will come out towards the end of my run there," she told Lorraine Kelly on the British morning show, Lorraine. "One of them is at school so we try to keep their lives as normal as possible. But they enjoy coming out."

© Instagram Carrie Underwood's husband and son supported her at her gig

Recently, however, she posted a photo of Mike with one of their sons perched on his hip, watching her perform. Her son had ear-protecting headphones on to guard him against the noise, and Carrie simply captioned the image with three red heart emojis.

During the same interview on Lorraine, Carrie made a surprising revelation, admitting that while her life is incredibly glamorous at work, when it comes to being at home, she's just like any other working mom. "When I'm home, I'm mom – making lunches," she shared.