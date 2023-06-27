Carrie Underwood delights in stylish leather chaps and tasseled bodysuit

The Before He Cheats singer has just kicked off her Las Vegas residency

Carrie Underwood has just begun another stint of her Reflections residency in Las Vegas, impressing her loyal fans with her incredible vocals and killer stage wardrobe.

Last Thursday, the Before He Cheats singer took to the stage at Resorts World Theatre in one of her most wow-worthy ensembles from the show, rocking a bejeweled gold bodysuit paired with the coolest pair of leather pants. The 40-year-old country superstar looked incredible in her leg-lengthening chaps complete with side-fringing detailing.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood films inside her epic wardrobe

The bodysuit boasted delicate gold fringing adorning the edges and coordinating black leather epaulets.

Carrie completed her concert attire with a glossy blow-dry and a crystal-embellished trilby perched on top of her head.

© Denise Truscello Carrie Underwood looked amazing in leather chaps and a gold bodysuit as she performed at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas

Her makeup included a matte, soft pink lip, and a dark smoky eye, giving her look a tough edge.

RELATED: 10 adorable photos and videos of Carrie Underwood's sons with Mike Fisher

Carrie’s residency began on June 21, marking a big change for the singer, who has been forced to leave her husband Mike Fisher, and their sons, Isaiah, eight, and Jacob, four, behind at home.

© Getty Carrie Underwood kicked off her Reflections residency in Las Vegas on June 21

Speaking on the British morning show Lorraine last year, Carrie said her two boys usually come and visit her towards the end of every tour.

"They usually will come out towards the end of my run there," she told host Lorraine Kelly. "One of them is at school so we try to keep their lives as normal as possible. But they enjoy coming out."

Carrie is no doubt feeling homesick for her boys and her 400-acre Tennessee farm.

The country singer also modelled a holographic dress

According to Variety, the blonde beauty reportedly spent $3 million on a plot of land in 2011.

The couple went on to build their dream home complete with private horse stables, an expansive garden, and their very own lake.

© Getty Images Mike is very supportive of Carrie and her career

Carrie previously dished about her life on tour, revealing she likes to add an extra edge to her regular wardrobe.

DISCOVER: Carrie Underwood's love story with husband Mike Fisher

“I love it. I love the girly dressing… Onstage, there is like a toughness I kind of want to have… I just want to sing and not worry about what I am wearing. What’s better than a pair of cutoff denim shorts?,” she told Extra.