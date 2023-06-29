Kelsea Ballerini hit by fan mid-concert, rushed offstage days after Bebe Rexha, Pink incidents

The 'IF YOU GO DOWN' singer was hit in the face by an object thrown by a concert goer

Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is unfortunately the latest famous victim of a concert goer's unruly behavior, forcing her to stop her concert.

The star was in the middle of her hit 2022 song 'IF YOU GO DOWN (I'M GOING DOWN TOO)' during a concert Wednesday night in Boise, Idaho, when an object thrown by someone in the crowd hit her face.

In a video shared by a fan on Twitter, the performer is seen whipping her head back as soon as the object hit her, subsequently stepping away from the microphone as she touched the area of her face where she got hit.

WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini breaks down in tears over gun violence

MORE: Who is Kelsea Ballerini dating after surprise divorce?

While fans continued to sing her song, a band member rushed up to her to check for an injury. Though she began playing her guitar again while facing away from the crowd, she quickly stopped again and rushed off the stage.

It remains unclear whether security found who threw the object – or what the object was – whether they were detained, and how badly Kelsea was hurt, though she returned to the stage shortly after.

MORE: Kelsea Ballerini celebrates huge news

Verified fan account Kelsea Central, which shared the video of the incident on Twitter, wrote Wednesday: "Guys. I know we all mean well. We all want to show Kelsea love the best way we know how, and shower her with all the gifts. But throwing things on stage where artists are already so vulnerable is NOT the move."

Guys. I know we all mean well. We all want to show Kelsea love the best way we know how, and shower her with all the gifts. But throwing things on stage where artists are already so vulnerable is NOT the move. If you can’t hand it to her, there are so many other options. Lord,… pic.twitter.com/oIgy2JDn3V — Kelsea Central • fan account (@KelseaCentral) June 29, 2023

They added: "We will make sure it gets to her. But PLEASE don't put her in danger like this. Again, I know you all mean well, but this is becoming a safety issue. We love you guys. We do. But please make it stop."

MORE: Kelsea Ballerini stuns in sun-soaked bikini photo

MORE: Kelsea Ballerini rocks incredible metallic bodysuit

In another video shared by the account, Kelsea is seen addressing her safety concerns on stage, telling fans: "If you ever don't feel safe, please let someone around you know, there's security everywhere tonight," adding: "Don't throw things, you know. I always want shows of mine, every show for every artist – I'm in control of this one – I just want it to be a safe space for everyone… can you help me do that tonight please."

© Getty Kelsea was performing her song 'IF YOU GO DOWN' for which she had an epic performance at the CMT Awards earlier this year

This marks the latest of an increasing amount of dangerous – or plain bizarre – incidents between fans and performers.

Earlier this month, singer Bebe Rexha was left with a black eye and needing stitches after her performance at The Rooftop at Pier 17 in Manhattan, during which a concert goer threw a phone at her that hit her in her brow bone.

© Bebe Rexha Bebe shared pictures of her injuries with fans

NYPD officers later arrested Nicolas Malvagna for assault, and the charge was upgraded to a felony because the phone was used as a weapon.

© Getty Pink was performing in London when a fan threw a bag of ashes

Plus, just this week, in a less dangerous yet nonetheless concerning moment at a Pink concert in London, the singer expressed her discomfort after a fan threw a bag of what they claimed were their mom's ashes on stage.

Pink stopped the concert and asked: "This is your mom?" before she said: "I don't know how I feel about this."