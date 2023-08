Amal Clooney embodies timeless glamour in Lake Como in backless dress and wide-brimmed hat

The British-Lebanese barrister wife of George Clooney was a vision of old school Hollywood style

August has arrived, which means the royal family will soon flee their main residences in exchange for the late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Balmoral Castle, the Kardashians have swapped Los Angeles for the Caribbean, and the Clooneys have settled into their $100 million lakeside bolthole in Lake Como for the summer.

Strutting down cobbled streets of the upscale Italian city this week, Amal Clooney epitomised timeless elegance in a black halter-neck bodycon dress, a wide-brimmed straw hat and corked wedges.

The human rights lawyer embodied effortless glamour in the silhouette-skimming dress, which featured a ruched bodice, cut-out bustier detailing and an elegant halter tie neckline.