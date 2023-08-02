Amal Clooney embodies timeless glamour in Lake Como in backless dress and wide-brimmed hat

The British-Lebanese barrister wife of George Clooney was a vision of old school Hollywood style

August has arrived, which means the royal family will soon flee their main residences in exchange for the late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Balmoral Castle, the Kardashians have swapped Los Angeles for the Caribbean, and the Clooneys have settled into their $100 million lakeside bolthole in Lake Como for the summer.

Strutting down cobbled streets of the upscale Italian city this week, Amal Clooney epitomised timeless elegance in a black halter-neck bodycon dress, a wide-brimmed straw hat and corked wedges.

The human rights lawyer embodied effortless glamour in the silhouette-skimming dress, which featured a ruched bodice, cut-out bustier detailing and an elegant halter tie neckline.

Her chocolate brown tresses fell to her waist in tumbling curls, as she amped up her look with a slick of cherry-red lipstick.

The wide-brim straw hat saw a renaissance last summer when the Princess of Wales turned heads at Wimbledon wearing a sunshine yellow Roksanda dress teamed with a L.K. Bennett 'Saffron Floppy Straw Hat'.

Making a case for preppy elegance, the royal's straw hat was adorned with a stylish ebony ribbon - and sold out within moments of her debut on Centre Court.

It's not the first time Mrs. Clooney has been photographed lapping up the Italian sunshine at the celebrity-favourite lakeside resort. The British-Lebanese barrister's wardrobe reigned supreme as she stepped out for a romantic dinner date at Grand Hotel Tremezzo with her husband George last Sunday evening.

Hollywood star George Clooney has spent nearly two decades returning to Lake Como each summer, and in 2002 he purchased a lavish 18th century botlhole in Laglio.

The star initially purchased it for approximately $12 million, though it is now reportedly worth nearly ten times that amount. The property boasts 25 rooms, a swimming pool, a large garage, tennis court, full gym, and even a room dedicated to making pizza - while being complete with high doses of Italian charm and ornate detailings.

"What changed my life in a very pleasant and unexpected way was buying the villa in Laglio," the father-of-two said back in 2010 during a press conference promoting his thriller The American.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney at the 74th Venice Film Festival

He added: "I thought maybe I would spend a few weeks vacationing. But then I realized how beautiful life was in Italy and how it really helped calm me and not feel so pressured."