Nicole Scherzinger looks better than ever in form-fitting co-ord

The former Pussycat Doll is currently in London ahead of her latest career venture

Nicole Scherzinger is currently spending time in London ahead of her new West End role, and the star stepped out on Friday in what may be her most stylish look to date.

The Masked Singer judge looked absolutely stunning as she posed on the streets of London in a white fitted waistcoat with a plunge V-neck, a pair of tailored trousers and a matching suit jacket delicately draped over her shoulder.

Contrasting with her workwear chic look, Nicole kept it comfortable when it came to her footwear, opting for a pair of white hotel slippers, which she seemingly swapped out for a pair of pointed-toe heels in another shot.

The 45-year-old rounded off the ensemble with a pair of black sunglasses, a pendant necklace, and a pair of sparkly stud earrings – wearing her long locks in voluminous waves to finish.

Nicole took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos showcasing the sophisticated look, with the caption: "What you see vs reality [laughing emoji]."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one follower writing: "Your beauty is timeless!" Another added: "Absolutely iconic."

A third Instagram user wrote: "It's the slippers for me!"

Nicole has made the trip to the UK for her starring role in a new production of Sunset Boulevard in the West End.

The Former Pussycat Doll with play the role of Norma Desmond, a silent film star who dreams of making a return to the screen.

© Instagram Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans on the beach after his proposal

Nicole's new venture in London comes after the star spent the summer jetsetting around the globe with her new fiancé Thom Evans.

The pair got engaged in Portugal after three years of dating, and the professional rugby player popped the question on the beach.