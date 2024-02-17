Nicole Scherzinger causes a stir in plunge leopard print bikini

Nicole Scherzinger has been enjoying some much-deserved time off after her role in Sunset Boulevard came to an end, and what better way to unwind than with a vacation to the Maldives?

The Masked Singer judge has been sharing snippets from her lavish getaway with fiancé Thom Evans, and her most recent set of snaps showed Nicole looking better than ever in a leopard print bikini.

© Instagram Nicole looked sensational in the printed swimwear

The former Pussycat Doll could be seen posing in front of a crystal clear seawater backdrop, while the star's ultra-toned figure stole the show. Nicole, 45 wore her long raven hair in natural beachy waves, opting for a stripped-back makeup look with a touch of rouge lipstick.

Another snapshot showed the star posing in a black strapless bikini, while a third photo saw the singer lounging on a round beach chair while wearing a floaty printed cover-up.

© Instagram Nicole is living the dream in the Maldives

Nicole and Thom looked as loved up as ever in the photos, and one showcased the couple's date night attire. Nicole looked gorgeous in a slinky pink dress and sandals, while Thom opted for a statement printed shirt and shorts co-ord, styled with a pair of white sneakers.

© Instagram The couple are enjoying a romantic break in the Maldives

Last month, Nicole revealed that she would be taking some time away from work after Sunset Boulevard's run time in the West End concluded on January 6.

Sharing a carousel of photos as she posed in the sunshine, the Don't Cha songstress captioned the post: "After five months without a break, got to get away for the weekend. Feel the sun again on my skin. Eat everything in sight. Breathe. Let go and finally take it all in.."

Nicole's time off is much needed though, as the star revealed that she will revive her lead role in Andrew Llyod Webber's production when it comes to Broadway later this year.