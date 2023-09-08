Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Nicole Scherzinger shows off her toned figure in leopard print bikini - and wow
Nicole Scherzinger shows off her toned figure in leopard print bikini

The Masked Singer judge looked seriously glam in the striking swimwear

Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce Writer

Nicole Scherzinger's bikini collection is unmatched, and the star has heads turning once again as she posed in a striking leopard print swimwear on Thursday. 

The Masked Singer judge looked sensational in a leopard print thong bikini that showed off her toned physique, teamed with a matching floor-length kaftan and chunky gold jewelry to complete the statement look.

nicole scherzinger leopard print bikini© Instagram
Nicole looked incredible in the Camilla swimwear

Nicole wore her long locks in natural-looking waves, with a glam makeup look consisting of a bronzed base, a touch of gold eyeshadow, and a rouge lip to finish. 

Sharing the stunning snapshot on Instagram, the 45-year-old posted a series of other snaps in the Camilla swimwear, including a multicolor bikini set with an oversized shirt and trousers. 

Fans were quick to comment on the bold swimwear styles, and one Instagram user wrote: "You look absolutely gorgeous."

"Seriously one of the most beautiful people I've ever seen," another penned.

Another follower added: "I'm in love!!"

Nicole Scherzinger dances in tiny bikini

Nicole is no stranger to a perfectly put-together swimwear look, and the former Pussycat Doll caught fans' attention last week as she posed in a white strapless bikini with a pair of dramatic fringe trousers

Dancing for Instagram in front of the prettiest vacation backdrop, Nicole looked amazing in the all-white ensemble that was taken from her romantic getaway with her fiancé Thom Evans earlier in the year. 

nicole scherzinger white bikini and frayed trousers © Instagram
Nicole teamed the white bikini with a pair of white fringe trousers

Nicole has been jetsetting across the globe this summer, and on Thursday, the star shared photos wearing a white cut-out swimsuit as she enjoyed paddleboarding in the calm waters while spending time in Austria. 

Fans were seriously impressed with the scenic post, one follower wrote: "Just wow." While another penned: "Swimming in success."

