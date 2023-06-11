Watch: Nicole Scherzinger struts in fitted feline catsuit

The Masked Singer US star had a total goddess moment as she enchanted fans in a slinky animal print outfit

Nicole Scherzinger knows how to command the attention of her fans, and on Sunday, the former Pussycat Dolls star beguiled her 5.8 million Instagram followers as she strutted in a feline catsuit.

Teasing unreleased music, The Masked Singer US judge served up a runway-ready look as she power-walked to a track on her 2007 album, Her Name is Nicole. Take a look at the 44-year-old star's goddess moment in the clip below…

Nicole Scherzinger struts in mind-blowing slinky catsuit

Nicole's toned physique looked phenomenal in a fitted leopard-print catsuit which was adorned with a dramatic animalistic cape.

The 'Don't Cha' hitmaker styled out her silhouette-enhancing ensemble with platform gold heels, wearing her raven hair in tumbling curls which cascaded down her back.

© Instagarm Nicole Scherzinger upped the ante in a leopard print catsuit

"Her name is Nicole. Never forget who you are. Make every opportunity your runway," the star professed in the caption, which sparked fans to flock to the comments.

"You are so fierce," wrote one fan, as another agreed: "YOU REALLY ARE THE MOMENT NICOLE."

A third fan sweetly wrote: "I learned my confidence from you," as a fourth chimed in: "Diva! I learned to love myself because of you."

Nicole is no stranger to a daring fashion moment, having recently rocked another glittering jumpsuit she shared with her Instagram followers.

The X Factor star put on a dazzling display with her sequined silver pantsuit, featuring tapered sleeves, a plunging neckline, and fit-n-flare pants.

And last month, the singer stole the show at the Cannes Film Festival when she attended the Magnum Pleasure Is Always On VIP party, wearing a mermaid-style glittering gown.

© Getty Nicole Scherzinger dazzled in a midnight blue design

She looked sensational in her shimmering blue dress by KYHA Studios which hugged her toned physique and boasted a daring plunging sweetheart neckline that drew attention to her jewelry.

© Getty Nicole rocked a pink co-ord to the Magnum x Jvke panel

Speaking about her effortless sense of style to Cosmopolitan, Nicole previously said: "Just do you. Just do you on your best day, whatever's going to make you feel the most confident.

© Instagram Nicole stole the spotlight in a larger-than-life feathered gown

"Shine the brightest. Clothes are empowering; they're very strong statement pieces and bring out another side to you, like the boss side to you!"

