Cat Deeley just wore the perfect floral blouse for spring – and it's on my wishlist

Cat Deeley has proven that she has the wardrobe of dreams since becoming a regular on our screens, and the This Morning star has outdone herself yet again with another stylish look.

The 47-year-old presenter looked ready for spring on Tuesday wearing a red floral blouse that featured a relaxed fit with lightly puffed sleeves. Cat paired the Rixo number with flared white jeans and strappy heels, accessorising with a selection of delicate gold jewellery.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat teamed the blouse with a pair of flared white jeans

The Rixo blouse has a flattering V-neck with neck ties that can be worn in multiple ways. While Cat tied the pieces together in a knot for a subtle finish, the model on the Rixo website draped the pieces over her shoulder to create a choker-effect neckline.

Floral pieces are a top trend every spring, and the printed design instantly brightens up an otherwise simple outfit. Rixo's Jovie blouse could be paired with denim jeans and trainers for a laid-back everyday look, and the lightweight style would also look great with tailored trousers and loafers for a smart workwear ensemble.

Designed to sit on the hips or be tucked into maxi skirts, the stylish shirt had a chiffon finish with concealed elasticated cuffs on the sleeves that can be pushed up for a shorter look.

If you're looking for a similar style, Marks & Spencer has a red floral blouse that's on sale right now, featuring a similar relaxed fit with cropped sleeves and a button-up front. John Lewis also has a short-sleeved version, and the airy linen feel is ideal for the warmer weather.

For those looking to build a capsule wardrobe for spring, a pair of white jeans is a must. Both flattering and versatile, the right pair can be worn in endless ways. I found a similar pair to Cat's flared style for £29.99 at H&M, while & Other Stories also has a version that features a high waist and a stretchy fit.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Cat Deeley rocking her gold skinny jeans

Cat has been giving us fashion hit after hit lately, from her statement gold jeans to her trending Adidas Samba trainers. Last week, the mother-of-two showed off her stylish everyday trench coat that I tracked down at Mango, and the lightweight style is perfect for layering just about any outfit during the transitional seasons.