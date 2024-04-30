Cat Deeley just wore the perfect floral blouse for spring – and it's on my wishlist

Cat Deeley has proven that she has the wardrobe of dreams since becoming a regular on our screens, and the This Morning star has outdone herself yet again with another stylish look.
The 47-year-old presenter looked ready for spring on Tuesday wearing a red floral blouse that featured a relaxed fit with lightly puffed sleeves. Cat paired the Rixo number with flared white jeans and strappy heels, accessorising with a selection of delicate gold jewellery.
The Rixo blouse has a flattering V-neck with neck ties that can be worn in multiple ways. While Cat tied the pieces together in a knot for a subtle finish, the model on the Rixo website draped the pieces over her shoulder to create a choker-effect neckline.
Floral pieces are a top trend every spring, and the printed design instantly brightens up an otherwise simple outfit. Rixo's Jovie blouse could be paired with denim jeans and trainers for a laid-back everyday look, and the lightweight style would also look great with tailored trousers and loafers for a smart workwear ensemble.
Designed to sit on the hips or be tucked into maxi skirts, the stylish shirt had a chiffon finish with concealed elasticated cuffs on the sleeves that can be pushed up for a shorter look.
If you're looking for a similar style, Marks & Spencer has a red floral blouse that's on sale right now, featuring a similar relaxed fit with cropped sleeves and a button-up front. John Lewis also has a short-sleeved version, and the airy linen feel is ideal for the warmer weather.
For those looking to build a capsule wardrobe for spring, a pair of white jeans is a must. Both flattering and versatile, the right pair can be worn in endless ways. I found a similar pair to Cat's flared style for £29.99 at H&M, while & Other Stories also has a version that features a high waist and a stretchy fit.
Cat has been giving us fashion hit after hit lately, from her statement gold jeans to her trending Adidas Samba trainers. Last week, the mother-of-two showed off her stylish everyday trench coat that I tracked down at Mango, and the lightweight style is perfect for layering just about any outfit during the transitional seasons.