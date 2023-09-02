Nicole Scherzinger looks unbelievable in strapless bikini – and wait until you see her trousers

Nicole Scherzinger may just be the queen of bikini photos with her endless supply of gorgeous swimwear snaps – and the star looked absolutely stunning in a white three-piece set as she posed for Instagram on Friday.

Sharing a series of throwback photos with her followers, the Masked Singer judge looked better than ever in the white strapless bikini top, which she teamed with a pair of striking frayed fringe trousers to match.

© Instagram Nicole teamed the white bikini with a pair of white fringe trousers

Nicole completed the beach ensemble with a straw sun hat, styling her hair in natural beachy waves, whilst opting for an all-natural makeup look with just a touch of red lipstick.

In another video, the 45-year-old can be seen dancing for the camera in front of a picturesque beach restaurant setting with the caption: "Still daydreaming about summer '23 #throwbackthursday."

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Gorgeous style and excellent dancing." While another added: "Sing and dance to the beat of life Nicole."

"Slay Nicole," a third added. While a fourth penned: "This outfit! [flame emoji]."

The former Pussycat Dolls singer has been giving us major vacation envy all summer, as the star has been jetting around the globe on vacation with her now fiancée Thom Evans.

© Instagram Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans on the beach after his proposal

Thom proposed to Nicole on June 27 during a romantic trip to Portugal, popping the question after three years of dating.

Nicole announced the exciting news with an Instagram post that showed Thom down on one knee, and the pair looked smitten on the beach in coordinated blue and white outfits.

Thousands of Instagram users shared their well wishes for the happy couple, including a long list of the pair's A-list friends. Nicole's former Britain's Got Talent panelist Amanda Holden commented on the post: "At last." While Paris Hilton added: "Congratulations love!"