Shakira turns heads at the VMAs as her two sons make rare red carpet appearance with their mom

The Hips Don’t Lie singer co-parents her sons with ex Gerard Piqué

Wherever she goes, Shakira’s captivating style and talent unfailingly steal the spotlight. The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards was no exception.

On September 12th, the international superstar illuminated the red carpet at New Jersey's Prudential Center, embodying everything that glitters in a mesmerizing gold ensemble.

At 46, Shakira, known for her spellbinding performances, channeled the same energy into her fashion statement.

The Colombian sensation dazzled in a shimmering Versace chainmail dress, which masterfully combined elegance and edginess.

© Christopher Polk Milan Pique, Shakira and Sasha Pique at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

The dress’s design, boasting a deep neckline, sultry side cutouts resembling an armor, and a thigh-high slit, was undeniably head-turning.

Further enhancing the allure, the dress's back was precariously held by delicate strings, proving that minimalism can be astonishingly impactful.

Shakira's attention to detail was evident in her accessory choices. She paired her stunning gown with metallic gold platform heels by Piferi, complemented by an array of gleaming jewelry.

© Kevin Mazur Shakira's sons are all grown up!

True to her signature style, Shakira opted for a soft-matte finish, highlighted by a smoky eye, nude lipstick, and a touch of peachy-pink blush, all harmoniously framing her iconic curly locks.

Her appearance wasn't just about solo brilliance; it was a family affair. Shakira’s sons, Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, whom she co-parents with ex-partner Gerard Piqué, accompanied their mother.

© Eugene Gologursky Shakira wore a stunning gold dress

Emulating their mother’s penchant for style, the duo donned black-and-gold tracksuits adorned with Versace's iconic baroque pattern.

The heartwarming sight of the Hips Don't Lie singer sharing this momentous occasion with her children was undoubtedly one of the evening's highlights.

Yet, the accolades didn't stop there. The night was particularly significant for Shakira. Later in the evening, she was conferred with the Video Vanguard Award, a milestone as she became the first South American artist to be graced with this prestigious honor.

© Noam Galai Shakira and Nessa Diab attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Reflecting on the recognition, an emotional Shakira expressed on the red carpet: "I couldn't believe it. It’s such a monumental award. Artists of the stature of Michael Jackson have been its recipients. I feel so humbled to be in this league."

But the surprises were far from over. Fans rejoiced as Shakira took the stage, marking her first VMAs performance in nearly two decades. Additionally, she was in the running for multiple awards, including Artist of the Year and Best Latin for her songs TQG and Acróstico.

With four VMAs already under her belt, the evening had all the elements of adding more accolades to her illustrious career.

Bruce Gillmer, the President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events for Paramount, and Chief Content Officer, Music for Paramount+, highlighted Shakira's contributions, saying: "She’s a trailblazer for women globally and was instrumental in popularizing Latin music worldwide. Her influence in the music domain is immeasurable, and she continues to enchant us with her unparalleled talent."