Shakira, 47, showcases her tiny waistline in a fringed bikini top in beach drenched photoshoot

In an enchanting reveal to her over 90 million Instagram followers, Shakira unveiled a trio of captivating bikini photographs.

The Colombian songstress, with her honey blonde locks cascading in soft waves, donned a striking camo top adorned with fringe, paired with diminutive briefs, showcasing her undeniable flair for merging fashion with her unique musical ethos.

Her latest creative endeavor, an album titled Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, set to enchant the world on March 22, marks a significant milestone in her illustrious career. Shakira, affectionately known to fans as the Colombian cutie, described her upcoming album as a reflection of personal growth and an exploration of Afrobeat influences.

"This song Nassau is my take on Afrobeat - it’s on my new album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran coming MARCH 22," she shared, inviting her audience into the heart of her musical journey.

Following a pivotal moment in her personal life, her separation from football star Gerard Piqué in 2022 after more than a decade together, Shakira embarked on a journey of self-reconstruction.

This introspective period served as the bedrock for her new album, transforming her raw emotions into a tapestry of sound that speaks volumes of resilience and empowerment.

"Making this body of work has been an alchemical process. While writing each song, I was rebuilding myself. While singing them, my tears transformed into diamonds, and my vulnerability into strength," Shakira revealed, encapsulating the transformative power of music and artistry.

Shakira's latest project promises an array of eight new tracks, alongside her recent hit singles, offering a blend of collaborations that highlight her versatility and global appeal.

Among these are Music Sessions Vol. 53 with Bizarrap, TQG with Karol G, Te Felicito with Rauw Alejandro, Copa Vacía with Manuel Turizo, and more, showcasing a rich tapestry of sounds that underscore her status as a Latin pop icon.

In a groundbreaking move for the Grammy Award-winning artist, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran will debut on vinyl, presenting fans with four distinct artwork editions, each accompanied by an exclusive colored vinyl variant.

This strategic release strategy, featuring the Sapphire edition available on Amazon, the Ruby edition at Target, the Emerald edition through Shakira's official website, and the Diamond edition at major retailers, signifies Shakira's commitment to reaching her audience through diverse mediums

.Shakira's musical evolution has been a journey of exploration and authenticity, from her early days to her international acclaim as the 'She Wolf' singer.

Her last album, El Dorado in 2017, saw a return to her roots with tracks predominantly in Spanish, including hits like Chantaje and Me Enamoré.

This was a follow-up to her self-titled record, her fourth English-language album, which featured the memorable collaboration Can't Remember To Forget You with Rihanna.

